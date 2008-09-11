New speakers from rebranded Altec Lansing

Altec Lansing unveiled a brand new logo today, which was splodged over its new speakers and iPod docks.

Its Expressionist Bass speakers are a mere ten inches high but magically integrate a 4in subwoofer and couple of 1.5in drivers in each. Available in black or white, they will cost around $130 (£65ish).

For only $40 (£20), you can pick up the single Orbit MP3 iM237, which uses three AAA batteries and makes no other promises about anything.

Last, but not least, are two pairs of inMotion iPod speaker systems: the $200 (£100) inMotion Moondance GLOW and the $180 (£90) inMotion MAX.