Google will give you any album of your choice for half price

To celebrate the holidays, Google is offering 50% off any album of your choice.

If you head to Google Play right now via this link you should be met with a pop-up alerting you of the offer. Hitting continue will then apply the coupon to any album purchase. If it doesn't, just use the coupon code ALBUM2015.

That'll get you Coldplay's new album for next to nothing. Or, if you have a modicum of respect for your ears, you could pick up one of the year's better offerings, such as Jamie xx's In Colour or CHVRCHES' Every Open Eye.

The offer will run until January 4, and is available in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, Mexico, Russia and Japan.

It's also worth noting that the coupon can't be used alongside any other offers or discounts you're applying.