Best Christmas gifts for the audiophile in your life

Music lovers are increasingly spoilt for choice when it comes to high performance hi-fi equipment. Stereo, once in the doldrums, is back in fashion. Portable audio players and DACs, plus headphones of every design, have transformed the clarity of music on the move, while desktop sound systems and Bluetooth are rewriting how we connect in the home. Premium hardware is increasingly looking like a sound investment.

Fuelling this new-found audiophile desire is a significant upturn in the quality of available music. There's really no reason to slum it with MP3 anymore. Both Quobuz and Tidal offer CD quality 16 bit/44kHz files for streaming, and 24-bit High Resolution Audio downloads are gaining traction, thanks to online stores such as OnkyoMusic, Technics Tracks and Linn Records. Subscribe to Qobuz Sublime and you can even stream 24-bit. And if you want to go evangelise analogue, vinyl pressings are flying the flag for retro cool.

Now just shut up and take our money…