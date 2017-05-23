ASUS plans to manufacture the Zenfone 3 Max in India

The Taiwanese player today announced its plans to manufacture Zenfone 3 Max in India. To meet the expected demand of the smartphone, the company will manufacture Zenfone 3 Max at the facility in Daman (Union Territory of Daman & Diu). The production of Zenfone 3 Max will start from December 2016.

This will be the third smartphone to be locally manufactured by ASUS after it initiated production of Zenfone 2 Laser and Zenfone Go, last year.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India said, “Besides our headquarters, Taiwan, India is amongst the most important markets for us and we are constantly looking to strengthen our presence and operations in the country.”

“We are excited to announce another smartphone that will be manufactured locally, apart from Zenfone 2 Laser and Zenfone Go. India is on its way to becoming a world leader in mobile phone manufacturing and we are proud to contribute to such a dynamic economy,” he adds.

Zenfone 3 Max at a glance

• 5.2-inch HD (1280x720) display

• Octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor

• 13MP rear camera

• 5MP front camera

• 3GB RAM

• 32GB storage (expandable via microSD)

• Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

• 4,100mAh battery

• 4G LTE

In line with ASUS’ ‘design thinking’ philosophy, the Zenfone 3 Max has a sandblasted aluminum-alloy body with rounded edges, 2.5D contoured display glass touchscreen and diamond-cut chamfered edges. The smartphone features 16MP/8MP (5.5”- ZC553KL) and 13MP/5MP (5.2”-ZC520TL) rear + front cameras. The 16MP f2.0 camera of the Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL also features an advanced triple technology autofocus system - laser, phase detection and conventional contrast detection for continuous auto-focus – which ensures a focus time of 0.03 seconds.

The two variants of Zenfone 3 Max, will be available in three stunning metallic colours - Titanium Gray, Glacier Silver, and Sand Gold, by end November ’16.