Apple Watch 3 will put Apple Music on your wrist without your phone

Ahead of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 launch, Apple has been talking up the features of its next wearable, lifting the covers off the Apple Watch 3. And it's got a great new feature for music fans.

Making use of an all-new cellular connection, the Apple Watch 3 will let you stream from the 40 million song-strong Apple Music library, even if you don't have your phone to hand.

Apple made a point of showing off its AirPod earphones along with the wearable, suggesting (but not confirming) that the feature would require the wireless buds to work.

New wearable features

It's one of many new features coming to the Apple Watch 3 with watchOS 4, including tracking for signs of heart rate arrhythmia and an elevated heart rate when inactive, plus new fitness features tailored for swimmers and those looking to perform high-intensity training sessions.

It'll be priced at $399, or $329 without cellular, with the older Series 2 version dropping to $229 – we're waiting on pricing for the UK and Australia. Pre-orders open on September 15, with devices shipping on September 22.