Apple Watch 6 UAE release date and pricing

The Apple Watch 6 has just been unveiled by Apple, and below we've got all the details you need to know about the new wearable's design, specs and features.

The Watch 6 was unveiled alongside the Apple Watch SE, a new affordable smartwatch from the company.

The Apple Watch 6 was unveiled at the company's Time Flies event on September 15, 2020. You're able to pre-order the Apple Watch 6 from today, and the smartwatch will be out on Friday, September 18.

The Apple Watch 6 will start at AED 1,599 in the UAE for the 40mm GPS-only version and AED 1,999 for the cellular version. The 44mm size will set you back AED 1,179 for he GPS-only version and AED 2,119 for the cellular version.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has introduced new colors for the Apple Watch 6, and that includes a new blue aluminum case as well as a gold version of the stainless steel variant. There's also a black graphite variant, and a product red version for the first time.

Apple hasn't confirmed many other design changes, and from the photos we've seen in the stream it looks very much like an Apple Watch 4 or Apple Watch 5, so you shouldn't expect any big redesigns here.

The always-on display is back, and it's been improved for the Apple Watch 6. Apple says the always-on mode is 2.5x brighter than previously, which should make it easier to see in different lighting.

Apple also announced a variety of new band types, including new colors for existing straps. There are two new band styles called the Solo Loop and the Solo Braided Loop, both of which don't have clasps, allowing you to stretch the band over your wrist.

You can read more about the Apple Watch 6 here.