AMD Ryzen 9 3950X release date may have just appeared in a leaked retail listing

AMD announced the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X way back at E3 2019, a 16-core, 32-thread mainstream processor for release in September. And, we might actually have a clue as to the date this monster processor will hit the streets.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X showed up on German store Digitec, with a September 30 release date. Back when AMD announced the processor, it was for a September release – so a September 30 release date falls within that window, if only just barely.

It should be noted, however, that the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is listed on Digitec for €999 (about $1,120, £920, AU$1,650). This price is probably just a placeholder, as the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X was announced at a $749 (about £620, AU$1,100) price point.

Still, it's entirely possible that this leaked date is inaccurate, as the last day of September could just be a placeholder - after all, the official release window is just "September 2019" at the time of this writing. September is ongoing, however, so if AMD is going to push this processor out by the end of the month, we'll likely hear from it in the very near future.

Until then, however, if you're looking for an incredibly powerful processor, you'll have to either settle for the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or wait for some official word from AMD. No matter what, you'll get your hands on a beefy processor in the very near future.

Via Wccftech