I analyzed 25 AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs and the Ryzen 9 9900X is the best of them all right now: Here’s why

News
By published

The Ryzen 9 9900X is the best value for money CPU from AMD's stable for a wide variety of workloads

AMD Ryzen 9950X
(Image credit: AMD)

That is what I found after collecting data across 24 AMD CPUs I could get prices and availability for and crunched the numbers at the time of writing.

The 9900X is AMD’s fourth fastest desktop processor on CPUBenchmark but also the one that got the bigger price cut - nearly 25% - after the launch of the 9900X3D on March 12th.

A price reduction of almost a quarter is nothing to be sniffed at for a CPU near the top performers.

This model is popular with anyone looking for high performance, without a premium price tag, across various workloads like video editing or game development, like in Scan’s 3XS GWP A1-R24 workstation PC.

It sold at Amazon at the time of writing for $374.72 down from $499, its lowest price ever

This Zen 5 part, launched in August 2024, has 12 cores, a base speed of 4.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache as well as a 120W TDP.

It reached 54,836 on CPUBenchmark, my default benchmark for processors.

That’s a jaw-dropping 146 marks per dollar, almost 10x better than the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX (15) and 26% better than its bigger sibling, the 9950X.

It also has the cheapest cost per core at just $31.23, the third fastest maximum speed (5.6GHz) and, as for all Ryzen CPUs, it has 1MB of L3 cache per core (in this case, 12MB for 12 cores).

This is the third of several articles based on data I’ve compiled on 41 AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs (socketed, OEM). In the rest of the series, I will be looking at the cost per core, performance per core, AMD CPUs that are getting more expensive, all this with the new Ryzen 9 9900/9950 X3D CPUs in the backdrop.

In other words, no processor from AMD delivers more performance per unit dollar than the Ryzen 9 9900X.

The Ryzen 5 9600X is the second model in the pecking order on the value-for-money-meter at 131 marks per dollar or 5000 marks per core, the highest of any AMD processors ever tested on CPUBenchmark - there are still 19 that haven’t been benchmarked on it yet.

The mysterious Ryzen 5 9600

Check out my previous articles in this series

> Surprise, surprise! Ryzen 9 9950X and 9900X offer, by far, the best value for money when it comes to AMD Zen 5 cores

> I don’t understand why AMD's 192-core monster CPU ever is selling at almost 50% discount, just 4 months after it launched

Keep an eye on the Ryzen 5 9600, a CPU that has been released recently and didn’t get as much attention as the bigger models.

It has a slightly lower base speed but I expect it to be the cheapest socketed Zen 5 CPU in AMD’s roster.

A sub $200 retail price and a slightly lower CPUBenchmark score than the 9600X would allow it to breeze past the Ryzen 9 9900X to the top of the leaderboard.

Surprisingly though, neither the Ryzen 9900X nor the Ryzen 9600X have cracked the top 10 best-selling CPU leaderboard on Amazon.com.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AMD Zen 5, Zen 5c, Zen 4 (TRP), OEM, socketed CPU

Product

CPUBenchmark

CPUBench/$

CPUB/Core x BS

CPUB/Core

Cores

Base Speed (GHz)

Max Speed (GHz)

L3 Cache

TPD

Column 1

List Price

Selling price

Difference

Cost/Core (List)

Cost/Core (Selling)

Architecture

EPYC 9965

Row 0 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

192

2.25

3.7

384

500

100-000000976

$14,813.00

$10,034.00

32.26%

$77.15

$52.26

Zen 5

EPYC 9825

Row 1 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

144

2.2

3.7

384

390

100-000000837

$13,006.00

$9,887.00

23.98%

$90.32

$68.66

Zen 5

EPYC 9645

Row 2 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

96

2.3

3.7

256

320

100-000001445

$11,048.00

$6,956.00

37.04%

$115.08

$72.46

Zen 5

EPYC 9755

Row 3 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

128

2.7

4.1

512

500

100-000001443

$12,984.00

$8,802.00

32.21%

$101.44

$68.77

Zen 5

EPYC 9655

Row 4 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

96

2.6

4.5

384

400

100-000000674

$11,852.00

$5,120.00

56.80%

$123.46

$53.33

Zen 5

EPYC 9535

Row 5 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

64

2.4

4.3

256

300

100-000001447

$8,992.00

$4,032.00

55.16%

$140.50

$63.00

Zen 5

EPYC 9565

Row 6 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

72

3.15

4.3

384

400

100-000001446

$10,486.00

$6,838.00

34.79%

$145.64

$94.97

Zen 5

EPYC 9555P

Row 7 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

64

3.2

4.4

256

360

100-000001142

$7,983.00

$5,281.00

33.85%

$124.73

$82.52

Zen 5

EPYC 9555

Row 8 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

64

3.2

4.4

256

360

100-000001142

$9,826.00

$6,719.00

31.62%

$153.53

$104.98

Zen 5

EPYC 9575F

Row 9 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

64

3.3

5

256

400

100-000001143

$11,791.00

$7,664.00

35.00%

$184.23

$119.75

Zen 5

EPYC 9455

Row 10 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

48

3.15

4.4

256

300

100-000001448

$5,412.00

$4,532.00

16.26%

$112.75

$94.42

Zen 5

EPYC 9335

Row 11 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

32

3

4.4

128

210

100-000001149

$3,178.00

$2,650.00

16.61%

$99.31

$82.81

Zen 5

EPYC 9255

Row 12 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

24

3.2

4.3

128

200

100-000000694

$2,495.00

$2,132.00

14.55%

$103.96

$88.83

Zen 5

EPYC 9365

Row 13 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

36

3.4

4.3

192

300

100-000001449

$4,341.00

$3,460.00

20.29%

$120.58

$96.11

Zen 5

EPYC 9475F

Row 14 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

48

3.65

4.8

256

400

100-000001143

$7,592.00

$4,972.00

34.51%

$158.17

$103.58

Zen 5

EPYC 9355

Row 15 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

32

3.55

4.4

256

280

100-000001450

$3,694.00

$2,950.00

20.14%

$115.44

$92.19

Zen 5

EPYC 9015

Row 16 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

8

3.6

4.1

64

125

100-000001452

$527.00

$545.27

-3.47%

$65.88

$68.16

Zen 5

EPYC 9175F

Row 17 - Cell 1

0

#REF!

0

16

4.2

5

512

320

100-000001145

$4,256.00

$2,556.00

39.94%

$266.00

$159.75

Zen 5

Ryzen 5 9600

Row 18 - Cell 1

#DIV/0!

#REF!

0

6

3.8

5.2

6

65

100-000000718

Row 18 - Cell 11 Row 18 - Cell 12

#DIV/0!

$0.00

$0.00

Zen 5

Ryzen 9 9900X

54836

146

1039

4570

12

4.4

5.6

12

120

100-000000662

$499.00

$374.72

24.91%

$41.58

$31.23

Zen 5

Ryzen 5 9600X

30060

131

1285

5010

6

3.9

5.4

6

65

100-000001405

$279.00

$229.00

17.92%

$46.50

$38.17

Zen 5

Ryzen 7 9700X

37145

129

1222

4643

8

3.8

5.5

8

65

100-000001404

$359.00

$289.00

19.50%

$44.88

$36.13

Zen 5

Ryzen 9 9950X

66470

116

966

4154

16

4.3

5.7

16

170

100-000001277

$649.00

$572.87

11.73%

$40.56

$35.80

Zen 5

Ryzen 9 9950X3D

70392

101

1023

4399.5

16

4.3

5.7

16

170

100-000000719

$699.00

$699.00

0.00%

$43.69

$43.69

Zen 5

Ryzen 9 9900X3D

56712

95

1074

4726

12

4.4

5.5

12

120

100-000001368

$599.00

$599.00

0.00%

$49.92

$49.92

Zen 5

Ryzen 7 9800X3D

40069

84

1066

5009

8

4.7

5.2

8

120

100-000001084

$479.00

$479.00

0.00%

$59.88

$59.88

Zen 5

EPYC 9115

49691

65

1194

3106

16

2.6

4.1

64

125

100-000001451

$726.00

$766.00

-5.51%

$45.38

$47.88

Zen 5

Ryzen Threadripper 7960X

83909

63

832

3496

24

4.2

5.3

24

350

100-000001352

$1,499.00

$1,327.99

11.41%

$62.46

$55.33

Zen 4

Ryzen Threadripper 7970X

99086

47

774

3096

32

4

5.3

32

350

100-000001351

$2,499.00

$2,099.99

15.97%

$78.09

$65.62

Zen 4

EPYC 9135

56886

42

974

3555

16

3.65

4.3

64

200

100-000001150

$1,214.00

$1,351.00

-11.29%

$75.88

$84.44

Zen 5

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7955WX

59510

38

827

3719

16

4.5

5.3

16

350

100-000000886

$3,499.00

$1,577.57

54.91%

$218.69

$98.60

Zen 4

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX

49814

36

883

4151

12

4.7

5.3

12

350

100-000000887

$1,399.00

$1,399.00

0.00%

$116.58

$116.58

Zen 4

EPYC 9355P

96101

34

846

3003

32

3.55

4.4

256

280

100-000001450

$2,998.00

$2,821.00

5.90%

$93.69

$88.16

Zen 5

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX

81350

31

807

3390

24

4.2

5.3

24

350

100-000000885

$4,499.00

$2,649.00

41.12%

$187.46

$110.38

Zen 4

EPYC 9455P

117494

30

777

2448

48

3.15

4.4

256

300

100-000001448

$4,819.00

$3,885.00

19.38%

$100.40

$80.94

Zen 5

Ryzen Threadripper 7980X

135829

28

663

2122

64

3.2

5.1

64

350

100-000001350

$4,999.00

$4,782.99

4.32%

$78.11

$74.73

Zen 4

EPYC 9655P

160211

28

642

1669

96

2.6

4.5

384

400

100-000000674

$10,811.00

$5,767.00

46.66%

$112.61

$60.07

Zen 5

EPYC 9275F

87184

28

886

3633

24

4.1

4.8

256

320

100-000001144

$3,439.00

$3,154.00

8.29%

$143.29

$131.42

Zen 5

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX

95453

25

746

2983

32

4

5.3

32

350

100-000000453

$5,699.00

$3,889.00

31.76%

$178.09

$121.53

Zen 4

EPYC 9375F

92190

24

758

2881

32

3.8

4.8

256

320

100-000001197

$5,306.00

$3,913.00

26.25%

$165.81

$122.28

Zen 5

EPYC 9745

150920

18

491

1179.0625

128

2.4

3.7

256

400

100-000001444

$12,141.00

$8,232.00

32.20%

$94.85

$64.31

Zen 5

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX

133909

18

654

2092

64

3.2

5.1

64

350

100-000000454

$7,999.00

$7,349.00

8.13%

$124.98

$114.83

Zen 4

EPYC 9845

139712

15

416

873

160

2.1

3.7

320

390

100-000001458

$13,564.00

$9,192.00

32.23%

$84.78

$57.45

Zen 5

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX

149606

15

623

1558

96

2.5

5.1

96

350

100-000000884

$9,999.00

$9,999.00

0.00%

$104.16

$104.16

Zen 4

You might also like

TOPICS
Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
AMD Ryzen 9950X
Ryzen CPUs are the cheapest Zen 5 cores you can buy, but I was surprised to see this 192-core AMD CPUs on the value leaderboard
An AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D on its retail packaging
I've reviewed three generations of 3D V-cache processors, and the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is the best there is
One of the best amd processor picks against a fuchia techradar background
The best AMD processor in 2025: top AMD CPUs for gaming, creating, and more
An AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D on a desk
AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is almost impossible to find right now, but these alternative CPU picks might be a better bet
AMD Epyc 9965
The price of AMD’s most powerful processor ever has been slashed by almost half and I can't understand why
Illustration of a CPU with beams emerging from it
The fastest CPU of 2025
Latest in Pro
Zendesk Relate 2025
Zendesk Relate 2025 - everything you need to know as the event unfolds
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
Lock on Laptop Screen
Medusa ransomware is able to disable anti-malware tools, so be on your guard
AI quantization
What is AI quantization?
US flags
US government IT contracts set to be centralized in new Trump order
An abstract image of digital security.
Fake file converters are stealing info, pushing ransomware, FBI warns
Latest in News
Zendesk Relate 2025
Zendesk Relate 2025 - everything you need to know as the event unfolds
Disney Plus logo with popcorn
You can finally tell Disney+ to stop bugging you about that terrible Marvel show you regret starting
Google Gemini AI
Gemini can now see your screen and judge your tabs
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
Philips Hue
Philips Hue might be working on a video doorbell, and according to a new report, we just got our first look at it
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
More about pro
Zendesk Relate 2025

Zendesk Relate 2025 - everything you need to know as the event unfolds
SDUNITED AX835-025FF mini PC

This mini PC with the incredible Strix Halo APU is yet another sign AMD may have given up on big brands for bleeding edge tech
Ugreen \00d7 Genshin Impact Kinich Collectible Gift Box and exclusive Genshin Impact merchandise.

Ugreen reveals exclusive Genshin Impact collection and they're some of the most eye-catching charging products I've ever used
See more latest
Most Popular
Ugreen \00d7 Genshin Impact Kinich Collectible Gift Box and exclusive Genshin Impact merchandise.
Ugreen reveals exclusive Genshin Impact collection and they're some of the most eye-catching charging products I've ever used
Zendesk Relate 2025
Zendesk Relate 2025 - everything you need to know as the event unfolds
Google Gemini AI
Gemini can now see your screen and judge your tabs
iFi iDSD Valkyrie in gold, on a beige desk
iFi's iDSD Valkyrie DAC wants to guide your music to the great hall of Valhalla
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak hints at a 2K display and a titanium frame
Philips Hue
Philips Hue might be working on a video doorbell, and according to a new report, we just got our first look at it
SDUNITED AX835-025FF mini PC
This mini PC with the incredible Strix Halo APU is yet another sign AMD may have given up on big brands for bleeding edge tech
Disney Plus logo with popcorn
You can finally tell Disney+ to stop bugging you about that terrible Marvel show you regret starting
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty
You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited