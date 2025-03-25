I analyzed 25 AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs and the Ryzen 9 9900X is the best of them all right now: Here’s why
The Ryzen 9 9900X is the best value for money CPU from AMD's stable for a wide variety of workloads
That is what I found after collecting data across 24 AMD CPUs I could get prices and availability for and crunched the numbers at the time of writing.
The 9900X is AMD’s fourth fastest desktop processor on CPUBenchmark but also the one that got the bigger price cut - nearly 25% - after the launch of the 9900X3D on March 12th.
A price reduction of almost a quarter is nothing to be sniffed at for a CPU near the top performers.
This model is popular with anyone looking for high performance, without a premium price tag, across various workloads like video editing or game development, like in Scan’s 3XS GWP A1-R24 workstation PC.
It sold at Amazon at the time of writing for $374.72 down from $499, its lowest price ever
This Zen 5 part, launched in August 2024, has 12 cores, a base speed of 4.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache as well as a 120W TDP.
It reached 54,836 on CPUBenchmark, my default benchmark for processors.
That’s a jaw-dropping 146 marks per dollar, almost 10x better than the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX (15) and 26% better than its bigger sibling, the 9950X.
It also has the cheapest cost per core at just $31.23, the third fastest maximum speed (5.6GHz) and, as for all Ryzen CPUs, it has 1MB of L3 cache per core (in this case, 12MB for 12 cores).
This is the third of several articles based on data I’ve compiled on 41 AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs (socketed, OEM). In the rest of the series, I will be looking at the cost per core, performance per core, AMD CPUs that are getting more expensive, all this with the new Ryzen 9 9900/9950 X3D CPUs in the backdrop.
In other words, no processor from AMD delivers more performance per unit dollar than the Ryzen 9 9900X.
The Ryzen 5 9600X is the second model in the pecking order on the value-for-money-meter at 131 marks per dollar or 5000 marks per core, the highest of any AMD processors ever tested on CPUBenchmark - there are still 19 that haven’t been benchmarked on it yet.
The mysterious Ryzen 5 9600
Keep an eye on the Ryzen 5 9600, a CPU that has been released recently and didn’t get as much attention as the bigger models.
It has a slightly lower base speed but I expect it to be the cheapest socketed Zen 5 CPU in AMD’s roster.
A sub $200 retail price and a slightly lower CPUBenchmark score than the 9600X would allow it to breeze past the Ryzen 9 9900X to the top of the leaderboard.
Surprisingly though, neither the Ryzen 9900X nor the Ryzen 9600X have cracked the top 10 best-selling CPU leaderboard on Amazon.com.
Product
CPUBenchmark
CPUBench/$
CPUB/Core x BS
CPUB/Core
Cores
Base Speed (GHz)
Max Speed (GHz)
L3 Cache
TPD
Column 1
List Price
Selling price
Difference
Cost/Core (List)
Cost/Core (Selling)
Architecture
|Row 0 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
192
2.25
3.7
384
500
100-000000976
$14,813.00
$10,034.00
32.26%
$77.15
$52.26
Zen 5
|Row 1 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
144
2.2
3.7
384
390
100-000000837
$13,006.00
$9,887.00
23.98%
$90.32
$68.66
Zen 5
|Row 2 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
96
2.3
3.7
256
320
100-000001445
$11,048.00
$6,956.00
37.04%
$115.08
$72.46
Zen 5
|Row 3 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
128
2.7
4.1
512
500
100-000001443
$12,984.00
$8,802.00
32.21%
$101.44
$68.77
Zen 5
|Row 4 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
96
2.6
4.5
384
400
100-000000674
$11,852.00
$5,120.00
56.80%
$123.46
$53.33
Zen 5
|Row 5 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
64
2.4
4.3
256
300
100-000001447
$8,992.00
$4,032.00
55.16%
$140.50
$63.00
Zen 5
|Row 6 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
72
3.15
4.3
384
400
100-000001446
$10,486.00
$6,838.00
34.79%
$145.64
$94.97
Zen 5
|Row 7 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
64
3.2
4.4
256
360
100-000001142
$7,983.00
$5,281.00
33.85%
$124.73
$82.52
Zen 5
|Row 8 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
64
3.2
4.4
256
360
100-000001142
$9,826.00
$6,719.00
31.62%
$153.53
$104.98
Zen 5
|Row 9 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
64
3.3
5
256
400
100-000001143
$11,791.00
$7,664.00
35.00%
$184.23
$119.75
Zen 5
|Row 10 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
48
3.15
4.4
256
300
100-000001448
$5,412.00
$4,532.00
16.26%
$112.75
$94.42
Zen 5
|Row 11 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
32
3
4.4
128
210
100-000001149
$3,178.00
$2,650.00
16.61%
$99.31
$82.81
Zen 5
|Row 12 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
24
3.2
4.3
128
200
100-000000694
$2,495.00
$2,132.00
14.55%
$103.96
$88.83
Zen 5
|Row 13 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
36
3.4
4.3
192
300
100-000001449
$4,341.00
$3,460.00
20.29%
$120.58
$96.11
Zen 5
|Row 14 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
48
3.65
4.8
256
400
100-000001143
$7,592.00
$4,972.00
34.51%
$158.17
$103.58
Zen 5
|Row 15 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
32
3.55
4.4
256
280
100-000001450
$3,694.00
$2,950.00
20.14%
$115.44
$92.19
Zen 5
|Row 16 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
8
3.6
4.1
64
125
100-000001452
$527.00
$545.27
-3.47%
$65.88
$68.16
Zen 5
|Row 17 - Cell 1
0
#REF!
0
16
4.2
5
512
320
100-000001145
$4,256.00
$2,556.00
39.94%
$266.00
$159.75
Zen 5
Ryzen 5 9600
|Row 18 - Cell 1
#DIV/0!
#REF!
0
6
3.8
5.2
6
65
100-000000718
|Row 18 - Cell 11
|Row 18 - Cell 12
#DIV/0!
$0.00
$0.00
Zen 5
54836
146
1039
4570
12
4.4
5.6
12
120
100-000000662
$499.00
$374.72
24.91%
$41.58
$31.23
Zen 5
30060
131
1285
5010
6
3.9
5.4
6
65
100-000001405
$279.00
$229.00
17.92%
$46.50
$38.17
Zen 5
37145
129
1222
4643
8
3.8
5.5
8
65
100-000001404
$359.00
$289.00
19.50%
$44.88
$36.13
Zen 5
66470
116
966
4154
16
4.3
5.7
16
170
100-000001277
$649.00
$572.87
11.73%
$40.56
$35.80
Zen 5
70392
101
1023
4399.5
16
4.3
5.7
16
170
100-000000719
$699.00
$699.00
0.00%
$43.69
$43.69
Zen 5
56712
95
1074
4726
12
4.4
5.5
12
120
100-000001368
$599.00
$599.00
0.00%
$49.92
$49.92
Zen 5
40069
84
1066
5009
8
4.7
5.2
8
120
100-000001084
$479.00
$479.00
0.00%
$59.88
$59.88
Zen 5
49691
65
1194
3106
16
2.6
4.1
64
125
100-000001451
$726.00
$766.00
-5.51%
$45.38
$47.88
Zen 5
83909
63
832
3496
24
4.2
5.3
24
350
100-000001352
$1,499.00
$1,327.99
11.41%
$62.46
$55.33
Zen 4
99086
47
774
3096
32
4
5.3
32
350
100-000001351
$2,499.00
$2,099.99
15.97%
$78.09
$65.62
Zen 4
56886
42
974
3555
16
3.65
4.3
64
200
100-000001150
$1,214.00
$1,351.00
-11.29%
$75.88
$84.44
Zen 5
59510
38
827
3719
16
4.5
5.3
16
350
100-000000886
$3,499.00
$1,577.57
54.91%
$218.69
$98.60
Zen 4
Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX
49814
36
883
4151
12
4.7
5.3
12
350
100-000000887
$1,399.00
$1,399.00
0.00%
$116.58
$116.58
Zen 4
96101
34
846
3003
32
3.55
4.4
256
280
100-000001450
$2,998.00
$2,821.00
5.90%
$93.69
$88.16
Zen 5
81350
31
807
3390
24
4.2
5.3
24
350
100-000000885
$4,499.00
$2,649.00
41.12%
$187.46
$110.38
Zen 4
117494
30
777
2448
48
3.15
4.4
256
300
100-000001448
$4,819.00
$3,885.00
19.38%
$100.40
$80.94
Zen 5
135829
28
663
2122
64
3.2
5.1
64
350
100-000001350
$4,999.00
$4,782.99
4.32%
$78.11
$74.73
Zen 4
160211
28
642
1669
96
2.6
4.5
384
400
100-000000674
$10,811.00
$5,767.00
46.66%
$112.61
$60.07
Zen 5
87184
28
886
3633
24
4.1
4.8
256
320
100-000001144
$3,439.00
$3,154.00
8.29%
$143.29
$131.42
Zen 5
95453
25
746
2983
32
4
5.3
32
350
100-000000453
$5,699.00
$3,889.00
31.76%
$178.09
$121.53
Zen 4
92190
24
758
2881
32
3.8
4.8
256
320
100-000001197
$5,306.00
$3,913.00
26.25%
$165.81
$122.28
Zen 5
150920
18
491
1179.0625
128
2.4
3.7
256
400
100-000001444
$12,141.00
$8,232.00
32.20%
$94.85
$64.31
Zen 5
133909
18
654
2092
64
3.2
5.1
64
350
100-000000454
$7,999.00
$7,349.00
8.13%
$124.98
$114.83
Zen 4
139712
15
416
873
160
2.1
3.7
320
390
100-000001458
$13,564.00
$9,192.00
32.23%
$84.78
$57.45
Zen 5
149606
15
623
1558
96
2.5
5.1
96
350
100-000000884
$9,999.00
$9,999.00
0.00%
$104.16
$104.16
Zen 4
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
