Want to put 24TB of RAM in your PC? This motherboard can, and will even accommodate 384 AMD EPYC Turin cores and almost 1 petabyte storage

ASRock Rack's TURIN2D48G-2L+ is a sizable new server motherboard designed to handle the most demanding needs of high-performance computing.

Supporting dual AMD EPYC 9005/ 9004 series processors, including the top-tier 192-core EPYC 9965, this motherboard is engineered for maximum power and memory capacity.

With 48 DIMM slots - 24 per CPU socket - it can support up to 96GB per RDIMM and up to 512GB per RDIMM-3DS module (for a total of 24.6TB), offering substantial memory scalability. The board also supports DDR5 memory with frequencies of up to 5200MHz for single DIMMs per channel (1DPC), or 4400MHz when utilizing two DIMMs per channel (2DPC).

For the most demanding workloads

The TURIN2D48G’s layout has been designed specifically to accommodate these massive memory and processing requirements. Measuring 18" x 16.9", the board can support CPUs with a TDP of up to 500W, ensuring that even the most power-hungry processors are adequately managed. To fit the 48 DIMM slots the CPU sockets have been offset.

In addition to offering more memory capacity than many competing platforms, the motherboard offers impressive PCIe and storage capabilities. It supports 12 MCIO slots (PCIe 5.0/CXL 2.0 x8), along with up to 34 SATA 6Gb/s connections, and two M.2 slots also provide further storage options, each supporting either PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA 6Gb/s drives.

Networking is handled by two RJ45 1GbE ports powered by Intel’s i350 controller, and remote management is available via integrated IPMI with a dedicated management LAN port.

The TURIN2D48G is designed to shine in environments where massive memory and high core counts are critical. Its support for CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 promise fast communication between processors, memory, and peripherals, while the integrated cooling options, with support for high-powered CPUs, make it suitable for the most demanding workloads like AI training and large-scale data analysis.

ServeTheHome got a firsthand look at the motherboard during AMD's AI event following the launch of the EPYC 9005 Turin and noted, “Something neat about this motherboard is that beyond supporting a huge number of cores and DIMMs, it is also offers something Intel does not have. The Intel Xeon 6900P also has 12 channel memory, but can only support 1 DIMM per channel. As a result, the 12-channel 2DPC offering from AMD offers something beyond just the maximum raw core count for AMD EPYC Turin platforms over Intel Xeon platforms. It is also cool to see such a large motherboard!”