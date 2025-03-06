Ryzen CPUs are the cheapest Zen 5 cores you can buy, but I was surprised to see this AMD 192-core CPUs on the value leaderboard
Dozens of the new AMD EPYC 9965 server CPU are selling for far less than expected, despite its cutting edge status
The four non-3D Zen 5-based AMD Ryzen processors top our leaderboard when it comes to price per core.
Data collated at the beginning of March 2025 shows that the 9900X, the 9950X, the 9700X and the 9600X are the most competitive price wise.
The Ryzen 9900X is by far, the most balanced offer of the quartet, with a low TDP per core (just 10W), a high base speed (4.4GHz) and a very reasonable price at $387.75 (or $31.56/core) at the time of writing, almost a quarter cheaper than its suggested retail price.
This is the second of several articles based on data I’ve compiled on 41 AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs (socketed, OEM). In the rest of the series, I will be looking at the cost per core, performance per core, AMD CPUs that are getting more expensive, all this with the new Ryzen 9 9900/9950 X3D CPUs in the backdrop.
Not bad for a near-flagship CPU launched less than one year ago. The 9950X has a cost per core slightly higher, at $34.05, but is the fastest consumer CPU that AMD has to offer (until the launch of the 9950X3D).
The table of all the CPUs I have analyzed can be found at the end of this article. They have been sorted by cost per core. Some CPUs are not yet on sale at the time of writing.
A ‘value’ 192-core CPU?
At just over $10,000 from a reputable retailer (Wiredzone), the EYPC 9965 is AMD’s most expensive CPU ever launched and one that I covered extensively in a recent article.
It has 192 cores, which translates into a per-core cost of $52.26; far more than any consumer Ryzen CPUs but still a third of the cost of the most expensive AMD CPU (per core).
It delivers one of the lowest TDP per core (at just 2.6W) and the lowest TDP per GHz* (1.16W), thanks to its Zen 5c architecture, a more compact (but compatible) version of the Zen 5.
Its smaller sibling, the 96-core AMD EPYC 9655, has the largest discount I’ve seen across the 41 CPUs I’ve tracked, with a staggering 56.8% reduction from the sticker price.
It is a full Zen 5 part and as such gets a much higher TDP per core, twice the amount of cache and a faster base speed.
* Lowest TDP per GHz is calculated by taking the CPU TDP and dividng it by the number of cores x the base speed in GHz. It delivers a very rough composite efficiency metric.
The mystery of the ThreadRipper Pro 7945WX
At the other end of the spectrum, the EPYC 9175F is the most expensive AMD CPU per core costing of just under $160, that’s almost 5x that of the 9950X, which shares the same number of cores (16).
The reason why it is so expensive is that it has 32x more cache per core than an average consumer CPU (512MB) and cache is a very, very expensive commodity.
Other F-labelled EPYC CPUs trawl the bottom of my cost per core leaderboard; F stands for Fast and these CPUs are high frequency optimized parts with big cache memory.
One more thing. I’d like to draw your attention to the existence of the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX.
It is the only AMD CPU from this list that you cannot buy as it is available exclusively in workstations from Lenovo, HP and Dell.
What makes it so special for me is its high TDP per core, the highest of all the CPUs I’ve analysed.
At 6.21W, this Zen 4 part is 5.5X more power hungry than the EPYC 9965 (or 3x that of the 9900X, a similar 12-core CPU).
Maybe that’s because it has the highest base speed of any CPU in the list (jointly with the 9800X3D) and is built on an older manufacturing technology.
Product
Cores
Base Speed (GHz)
Max Speed (GHz)
L3 Cache
TPD
SKU
List Price
Selling price
Difference
Cost/Core (List)
Cost/Core (Selling)
Column 1
uArch
TDP per Core
Cores x B.Speed
Cache per Core
TDP/Core x BS
CPUBenchmark
Column 4
CPUB/Core x BS
CPUB/Core
Ryzen 5 9600
6
3.8
5.2
6
65
100-000000718
|Row 0 - Cell 7
|Row 0 - Cell 8
#DIV/0!
$0.00
$0.00
|Row 0 - Cell 12
Zen 5
10.83
22.80
1.00
2.85
|Row 0 - Cell 18
0
0
0
Ryzen 9 9950X3D
16
4.3
5.7
16
170
100-000000719
|Row 1 - Cell 7
|Row 1 - Cell 8
#DIV/0!
$0.00
$0.00
|Row 1 - Cell 12
Zen 5
10.63
68.80
1.00
2.47
|Row 1 - Cell 18
0
0
0
Ryzen 9 9900X3D
12
4.4
5.5
12
120
100-000001368
|Row 2 - Cell 7
|Row 2 - Cell 8
#DIV/0!
$0.00
$0.00
|Row 2 - Cell 12
Zen 5
10.00
52.80
1.00
2.27
|Row 2 - Cell 18
0
0
0
12
4.4
5.6
12
120
100-000000662
$499.00
$378.75
24.10%
$41.58
$31.56
|Row 3 - Cell 12
Zen 5
10.00
52.80
1.00
2.27
54836
1039
1039
4570
16
4.3
5.7
16
170
100-000001277
$649.00
$544.74
16.06%
$40.56
$34.05
|Row 4 - Cell 12
Zen 5
10.63
68.80
1.00
2.47
66470
966
966
4154
8
3.8
5.5
8
65
100-000001404
$359.00
$289.00
19.50%
$44.88
$36.13
|Row 5 - Cell 12
Zen 5
8.13
30.40
1.00
2.14
37145
1222
1222
4643
6
3.9
5.4
6
65
100-000001405
$279.00
$229.00
17.92%
$46.50
$38.17
|Row 6 - Cell 12
Zen 5
10.83
23.40
1.00
2.78
30060
1285
1285
5010
16
2.6
4.1
64
125
100-000001451
$726.00
$766.00
-5.51%
$45.38
$47.88
|Row 7 - Cell 12
Zen 5
7.81
41.60
4.00
3.00
49691
1194
1194
3106
192
2.25
3.7
384
500
100-000000976
$14,813.00
$10,034.00
32.26%
$77.15
$52.26
|Row 8 - Cell 12
Zen 5
2.60
432.00
2.00
1.16
|Row 8 - Cell 18
0
0
0
96
2.6
4.5
384
400
100-000000674
$11,852.00
$5,120.00
56.80%
$123.46
$53.33
|Row 9 - Cell 12
Zen 5
4.17
249.60
4.00
1.60
|Row 9 - Cell 18
0
0
0
24
4.2
5.3
24
350
100-000001352
$1,499.00
$1,327.99
11.41%
$62.46
$55.33
|Row 10 - Cell 12
Zen 4
14.58
100.80
1.00
3.47
83909
832
832
3496
160
2.1
3.7
320
390
100-000001458
$13,564.00
$9,192.00
32.23%
$84.78
$57.45
|Row 11 - Cell 12
Zen 5
2.44
336.00
2.00
1.16
139712
416
416
873
96
2.6
4.5
384
400
100-000000674
$10,811.00
$5,767.00
46.66%
$112.61
$60.07
|Row 12 - Cell 12
Zen 5
4.17
249.60
4.00
1.60
160211
642
642
1669
64
2.4
4.3
256
300
100-000001447
$8,992.00
$4,032.00
55.16%
$140.50
$63.00
|Row 13 - Cell 12
Zen 5
4.69
153.60
4.00
1.95
|Row 13 - Cell 18
0
0
0
128
2.4
3.7
256
400
100-000001444
$12,141.00
$8,232.00
32.20%
$94.85
$64.31
|Row 14 - Cell 12
Zen 5
3.13
307.20
2.00
1.30
|Row 14 - Cell 18
0
0
0
32
4
5.3
32
350
100-000001351
$2,499.00
$2,099.99
15.97%
$78.09
$65.62
|Row 15 - Cell 12
Zen 4
10.94
128.00
1.00
2.73
99086
774
774
3096
8
4.7
5.2
8
120
100-000001084
$479.00
$535.00
-11.69%
$59.88
$66.88
|Row 16 - Cell 12
Zen 5
15.00
37.60
1.00
3.19
40069
1066
1066
5009
8
3.6
4.1
64
125
100-000001452
$527.00
$547.00
-3.80%
$65.88
$68.38
|Row 17 - Cell 12
Zen 5
15.63
28.80
8.00
4.34
|Row 17 - Cell 18
0
0
0
144
2.2
3.7
384
390
100-000000837
$13,006.00
$9,887.00
23.98%
$90.32
$68.66
|Row 18 - Cell 12
Zen 5
2.71
316.80
2.67
1.23
|Row 18 - Cell 18
0
0
0
128
2.7
4.1
512
500
100-000001443
$12,984.00
$8,802.00
32.21%
$101.44
$68.77
|Row 19 - Cell 12
Zen 5
3.91
345.60
4.00
1.45
|Row 19 - Cell 18
0
0
0
96
2.3
3.7
256
320
100-000001445
$11,048.00
$6,956.00
37.04%
$115.08
$72.46
|Row 20 - Cell 12
Zen 5
3.33
220.80
2.67
1.45
|Row 20 - Cell 18
0
0
0
64
3.2
5.1
64
350
100-000001350
$4,999.00
$4,782.99
4.32%
$78.11
$74.73
|Row 21 - Cell 12
Zen 4
5.47
204.80
1.00
1.71
135829
663
663
2122
48
3.15
4.4
256
300
100-000001448
$4,819.00
$3,885.00
19.38%
$100.40
$80.94
|Row 22 - Cell 12
Zen 5
6.25
151.20
5.33
1.98
117494
777
777
2448
64
3.2
4.4
256
360
100-000001142
$7,983.00
$5,281.00
33.85%
$124.73
$82.52
|Row 23 - Cell 12
Zen 5
5.63
204.80
4.00
1.76
|Row 23 - Cell 18
0
0
0
32
3
4.4
128
210
100-000001149
$3,178.00
$2,650.00
16.61%
$99.31
$82.81
|Row 24 - Cell 12
Zen 5
6.56
96.00
4.00
2.19
|Row 24 - Cell 18
0
0
0
16
3.65
4.3
64
200
100-000001150
$1,214.00
$1,351.00
-11.29%
$75.88
$84.44
|Row 25 - Cell 12
Zen 5
12.50
58.40
4.00
3.42
56886
974
974
3555
32
3.55
4.4
256
280
100-000001450
$2,998.00
$2,821.00
5.90%
$93.69
$88.16
|Row 26 - Cell 12
Zen 5
8.75
113.60
8.00
2.46
96101
846
846
3003
24
3.2
4.3
128
200
100-000000694
$2,495.00
$2,132.00
14.55%
$103.96
$88.83
|Row 27 - Cell 12
Zen 5
8.33
76.80
5.33
2.60
|Row 27 - Cell 18
0
0
0
32
3.55
4.4
256
280
100-000001450
$3,694.00
$2,950.00
20.14%
$115.44
$92.19
|Row 28 - Cell 12
Zen 5
8.75
113.60
8.00
2.46
|Row 28 - Cell 18
0
0
0
48
3.15
4.4
256
300
100-000001448
$5,412.00
$4,532.00
16.26%
$112.75
$94.42
|Row 29 - Cell 12
Zen 5
6.25
151.20
5.33
1.98
|Row 29 - Cell 18
0
0
0
72
3.15
4.3
384
400
100-000001446
$10,486.00
$6,838.00
34.79%
$145.64
$94.97
|Row 30 - Cell 12
Zen 5
5.56
226.80
5.33
1.76
|Row 30 - Cell 18
0
0
0
36
3.4
4.3
192
300
100-000001449
$4,341.00
$3,460.00
20.29%
$120.58
$96.11
|Row 31 - Cell 12
Zen 5
8.33
122.40
5.33
2.45
|Row 31 - Cell 18
0
0
0
16
4.5
5.3
16
350
100-000000886
$3,499.00
$1,577.57
54.91%
$218.69
$98.60
|Row 32 - Cell 12
Zen 4
21.88
72.00
1.00
4.86
59510
827
827
3719
48
3.65
4.8
256
400
100-000001143
$7,592.00
$4,972.00
34.51%
$158.17
$103.58
|Row 33 - Cell 12
Zen 5
8.33
175.20
5.33
2.28
|Row 33 - Cell 18
0
0
0
96
2.5
5.1
96
350
100-000000884
$9,999.00
$9,999.00
0.00%
$104.16
$104.16
|Row 34 - Cell 12
Zen 4
3.65
240.00
1.00
1.46
149606
623
623
1558
64
3.2
4.4
256
360
100-000001142
$9,826.00
$6,719.00
31.62%
$153.53
$104.98
|Row 35 - Cell 12
Zen 5
5.63
204.80
4.00
1.76
|Row 35 - Cell 18
0
0
0
24
4.2
5.3
24
350
100-000000885
$4,499.00
$2,649.00
41.12%
$187.46
$110.38
|Row 36 - Cell 12
Zen 4
14.58
100.80
1.00
3.47
81350
807
807
3390
64
3.2
5.1
64
350
100-000000454
$7,999.00
$7,349.00
8.13%
$124.98
$114.83
|Row 37 - Cell 12
Zen 4
5.47
204.80
1.00
1.71
133909
654
654
2092
Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX
12
4.7
5.3
12
350
100-000000887
$1,399.00
$1,399.00
0.00%
$116.58
$116.58
|Row 38 - Cell 12
Zen 4
29.17
56.40
1.00
6.21
49814
883
883
4151
64
3.3
5
256
400
100-000001143
$11,791.00
$7,664.00
35.00%
$184.23
$119.75
|Row 39 - Cell 12
Zen 5
6.25
211.20
4.00
1.89
|Row 39 - Cell 18
0
0
0
32
4
5.3
32
350
100-000000453
$5,699.00
$3,889.00
31.76%
$178.09
$121.53
|Row 40 - Cell 12
Zen 4
10.94
128.00
1.00
2.73
95453
746
746
2983
32
3.8
4.8
256
320
100-000001197
$5,306.00
$3,913.00
26.25%
$165.81
$122.28
|Row 41 - Cell 12
Zen 5
10.00
121.60
8.00
2.63
92190
758
758
2881
24
4.1
4.8
256
320
100-000001144
$3,439.00
$3,154.00
8.29%
$143.29
$131.42
|Row 42 - Cell 12
Zen 5
13.33
98.40
10.67
3.25
87184
886
886
3633
16
4.2
5
512
320
100-000001145
$4,256.00
$2,556.00
39.94%
$266.00
$159.75
|Row 43 - Cell 12
Zen 5
20.00
67.20
32.00
4.76
|Row 43 - Cell 18
0
0
0
