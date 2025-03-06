Ryzen CPUs are the cheapest Zen 5 cores you can buy, but I was surprised to see this AMD 192-core CPUs on the value leaderboard

Dozens of the new AMD EPYC 9965 server CPU are selling for far less than expected, despite its cutting edge status

AMD Ryzen 9950X
(Image credit: AMD)

The four non-3D Zen 5-based AMD Ryzen processors top our leaderboard when it comes to price per core.

Data collated at the beginning of March 2025 shows that the 9900X, the 9950X, the 9700X and the 9600X are the most competitive price wise.

The Ryzen 9900X is by far, the most balanced offer of the quartet, with a low TDP per core (just 10W), a high base speed (4.4GHz) and a very reasonable price at $387.75 (or $31.56/core) at the time of writing, almost a quarter cheaper than its suggested retail price.

This is the second of several articles based on data I’ve compiled on 41 AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs (socketed, OEM). In the rest of the series, I will be looking at the cost per core, performance per core, AMD CPUs that are getting more expensive, all this with the new Ryzen 9 9900/9950 X3D CPUs in the backdrop.

Not bad for a near-flagship CPU launched less than one year ago. The 9950X has a cost per core slightly higher, at $34.05, but is the fastest consumer CPU that AMD has to offer (until the launch of the 9950X3D).

The table of all the CPUs I have analyzed can be found at the end of this article. They have been sorted by cost per core. Some CPUs are not yet on sale at the time of writing.

A ‘value’ 192-core CPU?

At just over $10,000 from a reputable retailer (Wiredzone), the EYPC 9965 is AMD’s most expensive CPU ever launched and one that I covered extensively in a recent article.

It has 192 cores, which translates into a per-core cost of $52.26; far more than any consumer Ryzen CPUs but still a third of the cost of the most expensive AMD CPU (per core).

It delivers one of the lowest TDP per core (at just 2.6W) and the lowest TDP per GHz* (1.16W), thanks to its Zen 5c architecture, a more compact (but compatible) version of the Zen 5.

Its smaller sibling, the 96-core AMD EPYC 9655, has the largest discount I’ve seen across the 41 CPUs I’ve tracked, with a staggering 56.8% reduction from the sticker price.

It is a full Zen 5 part and as such gets a much higher TDP per core, twice the amount of cache and a faster base speed.

* Lowest TDP per GHz is calculated by taking the CPU TDP and dividng it by the number of cores x the base speed in GHz. It delivers a very rough composite efficiency metric.

The mystery of the ThreadRipper Pro 7945WX

At the other end of the spectrum, the EPYC 9175F is the most expensive AMD CPU per core costing of just under $160, that’s almost 5x that of the 9950X, which shares the same number of cores (16).

The reason why it is so expensive is that it has 32x more cache per core than an average consumer CPU (512MB) and cache is a very, very expensive commodity.

Other F-labelled EPYC CPUs trawl the bottom of my cost per core leaderboard; F stands for Fast and these CPUs are high frequency optimized parts with big cache memory.

One more thing. I’d like to draw your attention to the existence of the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX.

It is the only AMD CPU from this list that you cannot buy as it is available exclusively in workstations from Lenovo, HP and Dell.

What makes it so special for me is its high TDP per core, the highest of all the CPUs I’ve analysed.

At 6.21W, this Zen 4 part is 5.5X more power hungry than the EPYC 9965 (or 3x that of the 9900X, a similar 12-core CPU).

Maybe that’s because it has the highest base speed of any CPU in the list (jointly with the 9800X3D) and is built on an older manufacturing technology.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AMD Zen 5, Zen 5c, Zen 4 (TRP), OEM, socketed CPU

Product

Cores

Base Speed (GHz)

Max Speed (GHz)

L3 Cache

TPD

SKU

List Price

Selling price

Difference

Cost/Core (List)

Cost/Core (Selling)

Column 1

uArch

TDP per Core

Cores x B.Speed

Cache per Core

TDP/Core x BS

CPUBenchmark

Column 4

CPUB/Core x BS

CPUB/Core

Ryzen 5 9600

6

3.8

5.2

6

65

100-000000718

Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 0 - Cell 8

#DIV/0!

$0.00

$0.00

Row 0 - Cell 12

Zen 5

10.83

22.80

1.00

2.85

Row 0 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen 9 9950X3D

16

4.3

5.7

16

170

100-000000719

Row 1 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 8

#DIV/0!

$0.00

$0.00

Row 1 - Cell 12

Zen 5

10.63

68.80

1.00

2.47

Row 1 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen 9 9900X3D

12

4.4

5.5

12

120

100-000001368

Row 2 - Cell 7 Row 2 - Cell 8

#DIV/0!

$0.00

$0.00

Row 2 - Cell 12

Zen 5

10.00

52.80

1.00

2.27

Row 2 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen 9 9900X

12

4.4

5.6

12

120

100-000000662

$499.00

$378.75

24.10%

$41.58

$31.56

Row 3 - Cell 12

Zen 5

10.00

52.80

1.00

2.27

54836

1039

1039

4570

Ryzen 9 9950X

16

4.3

5.7

16

170

100-000001277

$649.00

$544.74

16.06%

$40.56

$34.05

Row 4 - Cell 12

Zen 5

10.63

68.80

1.00

2.47

66470

966

966

4154

Ryzen 7 9700X

8

3.8

5.5

8

65

100-000001404

$359.00

$289.00

19.50%

$44.88

$36.13

Row 5 - Cell 12

Zen 5

8.13

30.40

1.00

2.14

37145

1222

1222

4643

Ryzen 5 9600X

6

3.9

5.4

6

65

100-000001405

$279.00

$229.00

17.92%

$46.50

$38.17

Row 6 - Cell 12

Zen 5

10.83

23.40

1.00

2.78

30060

1285

1285

5010

EPYC 9115

16

2.6

4.1

64

125

100-000001451

$726.00

$766.00

-5.51%

$45.38

$47.88

Row 7 - Cell 12

Zen 5

7.81

41.60

4.00

3.00

49691

1194

1194

3106

EPYC 9965

192

2.25

3.7

384

500

100-000000976

$14,813.00

$10,034.00

32.26%

$77.15

$52.26

Row 8 - Cell 12

Zen 5

2.60

432.00

2.00

1.16

Row 8 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9655

96

2.6

4.5

384

400

100-000000674

$11,852.00

$5,120.00

56.80%

$123.46

$53.33

Row 9 - Cell 12

Zen 5

4.17

249.60

4.00

1.60

Row 9 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen Threadripper 7960X

24

4.2

5.3

24

350

100-000001352

$1,499.00

$1,327.99

11.41%

$62.46

$55.33

Row 10 - Cell 12

Zen 4

14.58

100.80

1.00

3.47

83909

832

832

3496

EPYC 9845

160

2.1

3.7

320

390

100-000001458

$13,564.00

$9,192.00

32.23%

$84.78

$57.45

Row 11 - Cell 12

Zen 5

2.44

336.00

2.00

1.16

139712

416

416

873

EPYC 9655P

96

2.6

4.5

384

400

100-000000674

$10,811.00

$5,767.00

46.66%

$112.61

$60.07

Row 12 - Cell 12

Zen 5

4.17

249.60

4.00

1.60

160211

642

642

1669

EPYC 9535

64

2.4

4.3

256

300

100-000001447

$8,992.00

$4,032.00

55.16%

$140.50

$63.00

Row 13 - Cell 12

Zen 5

4.69

153.60

4.00

1.95

Row 13 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9745

128

2.4

3.7

256

400

100-000001444

$12,141.00

$8,232.00

32.20%

$94.85

$64.31

Row 14 - Cell 12

Zen 5

3.13

307.20

2.00

1.30

Row 14 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen Threadripper 7970X

32

4

5.3

32

350

100-000001351

$2,499.00

$2,099.99

15.97%

$78.09

$65.62

Row 15 - Cell 12

Zen 4

10.94

128.00

1.00

2.73

99086

774

774

3096

Ryzen 7 9800X3D

8

4.7

5.2

8

120

100-000001084

$479.00

$535.00

-11.69%

$59.88

$66.88

Row 16 - Cell 12

Zen 5

15.00

37.60

1.00

3.19

40069

1066

1066

5009

EPYC 9015

8

3.6

4.1

64

125

100-000001452

$527.00

$547.00

-3.80%

$65.88

$68.38

Row 17 - Cell 12

Zen 5

15.63

28.80

8.00

4.34

Row 17 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9825

144

2.2

3.7

384

390

100-000000837

$13,006.00

$9,887.00

23.98%

$90.32

$68.66

Row 18 - Cell 12

Zen 5

2.71

316.80

2.67

1.23

Row 18 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9755

128

2.7

4.1

512

500

100-000001443

$12,984.00

$8,802.00

32.21%

$101.44

$68.77

Row 19 - Cell 12

Zen 5

3.91

345.60

4.00

1.45

Row 19 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9645

96

2.3

3.7

256

320

100-000001445

$11,048.00

$6,956.00

37.04%

$115.08

$72.46

Row 20 - Cell 12

Zen 5

3.33

220.80

2.67

1.45

Row 20 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen Threadripper 7980X

64

3.2

5.1

64

350

100-000001350

$4,999.00

$4,782.99

4.32%

$78.11

$74.73

Row 21 - Cell 12

Zen 4

5.47

204.80

1.00

1.71

135829

663

663

2122

EPYC 9455P

48

3.15

4.4

256

300

100-000001448

$4,819.00

$3,885.00

19.38%

$100.40

$80.94

Row 22 - Cell 12

Zen 5

6.25

151.20

5.33

1.98

117494

777

777

2448

EPYC 9555P

64

3.2

4.4

256

360

100-000001142

$7,983.00

$5,281.00

33.85%

$124.73

$82.52

Row 23 - Cell 12

Zen 5

5.63

204.80

4.00

1.76

Row 23 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9335

32

3

4.4

128

210

100-000001149

$3,178.00

$2,650.00

16.61%

$99.31

$82.81

Row 24 - Cell 12

Zen 5

6.56

96.00

4.00

2.19

Row 24 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9135

16

3.65

4.3

64

200

100-000001150

$1,214.00

$1,351.00

-11.29%

$75.88

$84.44

Row 25 - Cell 12

Zen 5

12.50

58.40

4.00

3.42

56886

974

974

3555

EPYC 9355P

32

3.55

4.4

256

280

100-000001450

$2,998.00

$2,821.00

5.90%

$93.69

$88.16

Row 26 - Cell 12

Zen 5

8.75

113.60

8.00

2.46

96101

846

846

3003

EPYC 9255

24

3.2

4.3

128

200

100-000000694

$2,495.00

$2,132.00

14.55%

$103.96

$88.83

Row 27 - Cell 12

Zen 5

8.33

76.80

5.33

2.60

Row 27 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9355

32

3.55

4.4

256

280

100-000001450

$3,694.00

$2,950.00

20.14%

$115.44

$92.19

Row 28 - Cell 12

Zen 5

8.75

113.60

8.00

2.46

Row 28 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9455

48

3.15

4.4

256

300

100-000001448

$5,412.00

$4,532.00

16.26%

$112.75

$94.42

Row 29 - Cell 12

Zen 5

6.25

151.20

5.33

1.98

Row 29 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9565

72

3.15

4.3

384

400

100-000001446

$10,486.00

$6,838.00

34.79%

$145.64

$94.97

Row 30 - Cell 12

Zen 5

5.56

226.80

5.33

1.76

Row 30 - Cell 18

0

0

0

EPYC 9365

36

3.4

4.3

192

300

100-000001449

$4,341.00

$3,460.00

20.29%

$120.58

$96.11

Row 31 - Cell 12

Zen 5

8.33

122.40

5.33

2.45

Row 31 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7955WX

16

4.5

5.3

16

350

100-000000886

$3,499.00

$1,577.57

54.91%

$218.69

$98.60

Row 32 - Cell 12

Zen 4

21.88

72.00

1.00

4.86

59510

827

827

3719

EPYC 9475F

48

3.65

4.8

256

400

100-000001143

$7,592.00

$4,972.00

34.51%

$158.17

$103.58

Row 33 - Cell 12

Zen 5

8.33

175.20

5.33

2.28

Row 33 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX

96

2.5

5.1

96

350

100-000000884

$9,999.00

$9,999.00

0.00%

$104.16

$104.16

Row 34 - Cell 12

Zen 4

3.65

240.00

1.00

1.46

149606

623

623

1558

EPYC 9555

64

3.2

4.4

256

360

100-000001142

$9,826.00

$6,719.00

31.62%

$153.53

$104.98

Row 35 - Cell 12

Zen 5

5.63

204.80

4.00

1.76

Row 35 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX

24

4.2

5.3

24

350

100-000000885

$4,499.00

$2,649.00

41.12%

$187.46

$110.38

Row 36 - Cell 12

Zen 4

14.58

100.80

1.00

3.47

81350

807

807

3390

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX

64

3.2

5.1

64

350

100-000000454

$7,999.00

$7,349.00

8.13%

$124.98

$114.83

Row 37 - Cell 12

Zen 4

5.47

204.80

1.00

1.71

133909

654

654

2092

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX

12

4.7

5.3

12

350

100-000000887

$1,399.00

$1,399.00

0.00%

$116.58

$116.58

Row 38 - Cell 12

Zen 4

29.17

56.40

1.00

6.21

49814

883

883

4151

EPYC 9575F

64

3.3

5

256

400

100-000001143

$11,791.00

$7,664.00

35.00%

$184.23

$119.75

Row 39 - Cell 12

Zen 5

6.25

211.20

4.00

1.89

Row 39 - Cell 18

0

0

0

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX

32

4

5.3

32

350

100-000000453

$5,699.00

$3,889.00

31.76%

$178.09

$121.53

Row 40 - Cell 12

Zen 4

10.94

128.00

1.00

2.73

95453

746

746

2983

EPYC 9375F

32

3.8

4.8

256

320

100-000001197

$5,306.00

$3,913.00

26.25%

$165.81

$122.28

Row 41 - Cell 12

Zen 5

10.00

121.60

8.00

2.63

92190

758

758

2881

EPYC 9275F

24

4.1

4.8

256

320

100-000001144

$3,439.00

$3,154.00

8.29%

$143.29

$131.42

Row 42 - Cell 12

Zen 5

13.33

98.40

10.67

3.25

87184

886

886

3633

EPYC 9175F

16

4.2

5

512

320

100-000001145

$4,256.00

$2,556.00

39.94%

$266.00

$159.75

Row 43 - Cell 12

Zen 5

20.00

67.20

32.00

4.76

Row 43 - Cell 18

0

0

0

