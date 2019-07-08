AMD Ryzen 5 2600 gets hefty price cut to just £115

The release of AMD Ryzen 3000 processors has resulted in the previous generation, AMD Ryzen 2000, getting some pretty decent price cuts ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 six-core processor has had its price cut to its lowest level yet – just £115.

That's a very compelling price for an excellent processor, which comes with six cores and a base clock of 3.4GHz. This makes it an excellent processor to build a gaming PC around, and with this new ultra-low price, you can build a powerful budget gaming PC for even less cash – so you have more money to spend on games.

(Image credit: AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 2600 £324.99 £115.64 at MoreComputers

This six-core processor is an ideal CPU for gaming, and is powerful enough to multitask as well. So, if you like to stream the latest AAA games as you play them, this is a great choice for a fantastic price.View Deal

It looks like stock is selling out fast, which isn't too surprising considering the price. We've not had many dealings with More Computers, but it seems to have good customer reviews on Trustpilot.