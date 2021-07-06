AMD RX 6600 and 6600 XT could be about to take the budget GPU fight to Nvidia

Another clue has emerged that AMD is poised to unleash new and more affordable GPUs in the form of Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 graphics cards, adding weight to a host of rumors around these products (including hastily pulled drivers and a leaked pic in recent times).

The latest spillage comes from card manufacturer PowerColor which as VideoCardz spotted accidentally put up categories for the RX 6600 Series and 6600 XT Series on its website.

The listings in PowerColor’s graphics card categories are no longer there, so presumably the error has been spotted and rectified, but this would seem to be a pretty heavy hint that these GPUs are soon to arrive (sprinkle your own condiments around liberally, of course).

All that was provided on the PowerColor website were empty placeholder categories for these graphics cards, sadly, so nothing pertaining to the specs of these Navi 23-based GPUs was revealed.

Spec-ulation corner

That’s a shame, but then again, we’ve already been hearing plenty on the grapevine about how these more affordable single-fan Big Navi cards will shape up. The purported spec is that the RX 6600 XT will run with 2,048 stream processors and boost speeds of up to 2,684MHz (with AMD putting pedal to the metal on that front, for sure). TDP is expected to run to 130W, and the VRAM configuration is purportedly 8GB of GDDR6 with a 128-bit memory interface.

As ever, let’s not get carried away too much with any bit of leakage, but the evidence is really mounting for these more wallet-friendly 6600 Series products now, and we could see both the vanilla RX 6600 and the XT spin launched together, maybe even as soon as this month or more likely August. It’s certainly feeling like a summer release might be in the cards.

Remember that AMD already revealed the Radeon RX 6600M laptop GPU which was announced a month ago at the start of June, and so desktop versions can reasonably be expected to follow in fairly short order. The obvious potential fly in the ointment is those ever-present production issues these days (and also where AMD might pitch these products price-wise, of course – presumably to compete well against Nvidia’s RTX 3060).