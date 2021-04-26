Amazon's latest iPad deals can save you up to $250 on powerful Pro models

While the new iPad Pro is waiting in the wings, we're seeing some excellent iPad deals on the older generation already landing at Amazon this week. If you don't need that M1 chip or a flashy display (or the cost that comes with both), these iPad Pro deals on the previous generation could save you some serious cash right now.

The cheapest iPad deal available this week is the 11-inch, 128GB iPad Pro at $699.94 (was $799). Previously we'd only seen this device drop down to $729 so you're getting a stunning discount here, even if it was $20 cheaper over the weekend.

However, many of these iPad Pro deals have never been cheaper, and we're seeing larger configurations sitting at record low prices right now. You'll find the 256GB 11-inch model available for $779 (was $899) and the 12.9-inch sitting at just $999 (was $1,099).

However, if you're looking for extra connectivity wherever you are there's a much better iPad deal to be found. While cellular models are available for some fantastic prices across the board this week, the 12.9-inch 256GB LTE model is also marked down to $999 (was $1,249). That's a $250 discount, and one that makes the cellular version the same price as the WiFi only model and cheaper than the 128GB as well.

We're rounding up all these iPad Pro deals just below, with a wide range of discounts across the full spectrum of configurations.

Today's best WiFi iPad Pro deals

iPad Pro 2020 11-inch (128GB): $799 $699.94 at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro is now available for $699.94 at Amazon. While we did see a brief dip down to $679.94 over the weekend, these iPad deals are offering fantastic value considering this model had only ever dropped to $729 before that. These prices may rise again, then, so we wouldn't wait much longer to take advantage. 256GB: $899 $779 | 512GB: $1,099 $999 | 1TB: $1,299 $1,199

Today's best cellular iPad Pro deals

iPad Pro 2020 11-inch (128GB, Cellular): $949 $849 at Amazon

This 11-inch cellular iPad Pro has just plummeted to its all time lowest price yet. We'd only previously been seeing prices hovering around the $899 mark before this week, but an extra $50 off is perfect if you're after connectivity while you're out and about as well. 256GB: $1,049 $949.99 | 512GB: $1,249 $1,149.99

Should you wait for the new 2021 iPad Pro?

The iPad Pro 2021 will launch for pre-order on April 30, with shipping beginning in mid-May. That means the 2020 iPad Pro will soon be off the shelves, which is why we're seeing such low prices this week. However, whether or not you should wait for the new model instead of grabbing these cheap iPad Pro deals largely depends on how you will use your device and which version you are buying.

With a blindingly fast M1 chip at the helm (Apple suggests it will offer a 50% jump in performance over 2020's offerings), as well as a redesigned display and 5GB LTE capabilities, there's certainly plenty of tech under the hood to lure you to the shiny new range.

Plus, the new 11-inch iPads start out at the same prices as we've seen with the previous generation. You'll find the 128GB model available for $799, 256GB for $899 and 512GB for $1,099. However, as we move up the price bracket these tablets do diverge from the 2020 version's price.

The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the bigger storage configurations have seen price increases from between $100 and $300. That means those shopping in this higher-end category, but who don't feel like they need the extra power for better gaming features and a sharper screen can save themselves some serious cash by going with these cheaper offers.

However, if you are browsing in the lower end there's plenty more value in the upcoming releases. You'll be spending a little more than these discounted prices, but if you're going to be using your new iPad for heavy duty apps and more professional pursuits we'd recommend holding off. However, it should be noted we might not see iPad deals like these on the newer generation for some time.

