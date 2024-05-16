This is probably the most outlandish Mini PC of 2024 — Minisforum's latest oddity sports two 5Gbps Ethernet ports, Oculink, a webcam and a 4-inch display as well as Intel's most powerful laptop CPU

The best Mini PCs are renowned for their compact design and portability but they do have the reputation of sometimes sacrificing power and features for size – something Minisforum is steadily dispelling with its range of products.

The Chinese company’s latest release is an Intel Ultra 9 AI Mini PC with a 4-inch 480p LED touch screen that displays a clock, system information and more. We first reported on this system back in January 2024, but it has since gained a new name – AtomMan X7 Ti – and a specs boost.

The X7 Ti is powered by an Intel Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake processor with 16 cores and 22 threads, delivering up to 5.1GHz (with a default 45w TDP). It comes with Intel Arc integrated graphics with 8 Xe GPU cores, and NPU for hardware-accelerated AI. The Mini PC can power up to four screens via its HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0 and 2x USB4 ports.

Faster networking

Like Minisforum’s similar looking UM790 XTX compact workstation, the AtomMan X7 Ti comes with an OCulink Port so you can connect pro GPU cards to the device.

There are two SODIMM slots with support for up to 96GB DDR5 5600 RAM, two M.2 PCIe4.0 slots for up to 4TB of storage, and an SD expansion card slot.

It comes with a built-in 1080p Windows Hello compatible webcam and dual digital microphones for video calls.

The X7 Ti sports dual 5Gbps Ethernet ports (when it was announced earlier in the year these were slower 2.5Gpbs ports), which offer high-speed, reliable wired connectivity, and a Wi-Fi 7 card for up to 5.8Gbps theoretical peak rate and 320MHz channel bandwidth.

You will be able to pre-order the X7 Ti from May 20, but there's no word on pricing as of yet.