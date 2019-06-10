Amazon India Fab Phones Fest 2019 kicks off with upto 40% off on mobiles and accessories

Amazon India is back with its Fab Phones Fest for June 2019 which is slated to go on till June 13. This time around, the e-tailer is offering upto 40% off on phones and accessories with some very enticing offers on phones such as the OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Apple iPhone XR, to name a few. Furthermore, buyers will be able to get additional benefits in the form of no cost EMI, exchange offers and total damage protection.

Let's take a look at some of the best deals and offers on Amazon India during the Fab Phones Fest.

Buy OnePlus 6T starting at Rs 27,999 (8GB + 128GB) [Flat 33% off] OnePlus 6T, one of the most powerful and premium smartphones from 2018 has received a massive discount and is now available for as low as Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage. The other variant with 256GB of storage is available for Rs 31,999 till June 13 or till stock lasts. Interestingly, the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage isn't a part of the sale and is retailing for Rs 29,999 which makes it redundant in the face of the 8GB model.

Buy Xiaomi Mi A2 (4GB + 64GB) at Rs 10,999 [Flat 37% off] During Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the base variant of the Mi A2 is available to purchase for Rs 10,999 which is Rs 6,500 down from its original retail price. The Mi A2 is a brilliant phone with dual cameras on the back, a Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 3,010mAh battery and stock Android to boot.

Buy Apple iPhone XR (64GB) at Rs 58,999 [Flat Rs 17,901 off] The base variant of the Apple iPhone XR (64GB) is now available for Rs 58,999 down from its original price of Rs 76,900. Additionally, interested buyers can exchange their old phones and get upto Rs 10,150 off. It comes in various different colours including red, white, black, blue, coral and yellow.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 (8GB + 128GB) at Rs 61,900 [Flat 13% off] Samsung's flagship phone of 2019, the Galaxy S10 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is up for grabs at Rs 61,900, down from its regular retail price of Rs 71,000. Interested buyers can also reap benefits from an exchange offer with up to Rs 15,150 additional off on the selling price. Samsung Galaxy S10 comes in blue, black and white colour options.

Exchange your old phones and get upto Rs 12,000 off

Amazon India is also offering an exchange offer of upto Rs 12,000 on various smartphones. These include phones like the Mi A2 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) which can get you an extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange bringing down its regular selling price of Rs 15,999. Likewise, buyers can get an extra Rs 3,000 off on the Vivo V15, Rs 12,000 off on Vivo Nex, an extra Rs 10,000 off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from last year, Rs 8,000 off on Huawei's P30 Pro and an additional Rs 1,500 discount on Samsung Galaxy A50 and A30.