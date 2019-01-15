Amazon Fire TV Stick is bundling in a brand new Alexa voice remote

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is getting an upgrade. As of today, anyone who orders the £39 / $39 Fire TV Stick from Amazon will get a beefed up Alexa voice remote bundled in – all at no extra cost.

Amazon's Fire TV sticks function as online streaming devices, allowing you to browse a wide array of streaming services, internet apps, and social media platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Music or Amazon Prime Video.

The next-gen Alexa voice remote, which is priced at £29 / $27 individually, builds on the previous remote with additional volume controls, as well as individual mute and power buttons.

The new remote is also compatible with other AV equipment connected through your TV – meaning you can turn speakers on and off, or alter the volume on your hi-fi setup through the same remote you control your Fire TV device and Alexa assistant with.

This range is on fire

We first saw the new remote in 2018, when it started shipping with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – though it will now be packed in with the cheaper HD-capable model too. It will start shipping to UK and US customers on January 23.

If you don't fancy upgrading to a whole new model just for the remote, though, you can buy the new Alexa voice remote by itself for £29 / $27. It's currently compatible with the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV (3rd Gen).