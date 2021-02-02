Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to step down after 26 years – here’s what’s next

Jeff Bezos announced that he is stepping down as Amazon's CEO starting in the third quarter to become the executive chair of the company's board of directors.

In an email to employees on February 2, Bezos said that he would "transition" to the role of executive chair while Andy Jassy will take over as CEO. Jassy, the head of Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing platform, has been with the company since 1997.

"Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have," Bezos said in the email. "He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence."

Amazon Web Services has been a major driver of profit for the company in recent years, a fact highlighted by Amazon posting its first ever $100 billion quarter, raking in $125.6 billion in revenue in Q4, as reported by CNBC. Roughly 52% of Amazon's operating income comes from its cloud computing division.

Bezos said that as executive chair, "I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives." Given the extent of Bezos' interests outside of Amazon, including The Washington Post, Blue Origin, and others, how much of his focus will be kept in-house remains to be seen.

With new leadership, where is Amazon head- who are we kidding? It's Cloud Computing.

The choice of Andy Jassy to be Amazon's next CEO isn't all that surprising. Cloud computing is becoming the biggest driver of Amazon's revenue, as it is for many other companies like Microsoft and Oracle.

Cloud computing is a term that gets thrown around a lot but few people ever knowingly engage with. That obscures the fact that pretty much every app on your phone that has any kind of online functionality likely runs on a cloud computing platform of some kind, whether it's Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Given its explosive growth in recent years and Bezos' selection of Jassy to succeed him as Amazon CEO, it's fair to say that Amazon very much sees it's future dependent on its cloud computing division to support its many other ventures, rather than the other way around.