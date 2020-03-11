Activision launches Middle East servers for Call of Duty

Worried about your ping in Call of Duty? Well worry no longer, as Activision has announced the launch of dedicated Call of Duty servers for the Middle East region.

The servers will be hosted in KSA in partnership with stc, and will be based in cloud data centers in Riyadh and Jeddah to cater to players across both PC and console platforms.

“The voice of the Middle East community has always been loud and clear,” said Michelle Rouhof, Vice President Benelux, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Activision. “We couldn’t be more proud to share this incredible news with our players. Together with our local partner, this will further help us to provide our fans around the Middle East region with the best Call of Duty online experience across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The implementation of local servers takes performance to a new level. Our investment into strategic local infrastructure is testimonial to the key role the Middle East community has for the Call of Duty franchise.”

“Our aim is to set new standards for online multiplayer action games. Today’s announcement that we are adding this level of infrastructure is a celebration for our local community,” added Jim McMullin, Vice-President of Product Management EMEA at Activision. “Dedicated servers have been in the testing process in the Middle East region for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and more recently Call of Duty: Modern Warfare across different modes of play, in addition to cross-platform play for Modern Warfare. We couldn’t be more excited that dedicated servers will now also support Call of Duty: Warzone.”