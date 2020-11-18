A premium watchmaker just made its first smartwatch, running Wear OS

If you're a fan of 'standard' or non-smart watches, you might be interested to know that Citizen has entered the smartwatch race with its first ever such device. This watch is called the CZ Smart.

The CZ Smart is listed on Citizen's US website - we couldn't find it on the brand's regional websites for other countries - where it costs $395 (roughly £300, AU$540). It's up for pre-order, with a release date of December 14.

There are three builds of CZ Smart available - one with a black rubber band, one with a blue rubber band, and one with a stainless steel band. The body has three crowns and a large bezel - it looks rather like some other watches from the company.

This is a Wear OS smartwatch, so it can handle calls and notifications, has access to Google Fit workout tracking, integration with other Google apps, and more.

The CZ Smart also has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, water resistance to 30 meters, a 1.28-inch 416 x 416 AMOLED screen, 8GB of storage, and a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset - which notably isn't the best available.

It also has various exclusive watch faces, which combine with the appearance to mark this out as a Citizen watch.

We haven't tested the CZ Smart yet so we can't say how great it is, but we'll make sure to give you our verdict once we have.

Via Wareable