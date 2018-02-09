7 reasons to attend PC Gamer Weekender 2018

PC Gamer Weekender 2018, a two-day celebration of all things PC gaming hosted by our friends over at PC Gamer, takes place next weekend (February 17-18) at Olympia London. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like it’ll be the biggest and best one yet.

Tickets are on sale now, with advance day tickets costing £14.99 for Saturday and £12.99 for Sunday. If you want to attend both days, an advance Weekender+ ticket costs £24.99.

Your advance ticket gives you exclusive early access to the show floor, as well as ‘some additional goodies’ according to PC Gamer. You'll also get a free four-pack of the award-winning game Lethal League (one copy for you and three for your friends), worth £29.99.

If you haven’t made your mind up about attending, here are seven reasons why we can’t wait to go to PC Gamer Weekender 2018...

Play the latest games before anyone else

PC Gamer Weekender 2018 will be host to a huge collection of pre-release games that you’ll be able to play – many for the first time in the UK.

Some of the games we’re most excited to try are Biomutant, an apocalyptic RPG with a kung fu twist; Extinction, a fast-paced action game that pits you against huge ogres (and proudly advertises its lack of micro-transactions); and Phoenix Point, a turn-based strategy game from the creator of the iconic X-COM series.

Relive the glory days of LAN parties

It’s not all about the latest games at PC Gamer Weekender 2018 – Replay Events is bringing a load of retro goodness to the show, letting you play classics such as Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Battlefield 1942 over a trusty LAN connection, just like in the good old days when super-fast broadband was a mere fantasy.

If you’re more into single player experiences, you’ll get a chance to play classics including Theme Park and Rollercoaster Tycoon, as well as non-theme park related games like Dark Forces and Half-Life.

Hear about upcoming games from top developers

PC Gamer Weekender 2018's Developer Stage will feature sessions with the people behind some of the most exciting PC games coming out this year.

Minecraft's lead creative designer Jens Bergensten will give an exclusive chat about the upcoming Minecraft updates, while members of the team behind the highly anticipated Sea of Thieves explain the challenges and rewards of making their first PC game.

To find out what’s on, check out the Developer Stage guide, which features a timetable of the various talks taking place throughout the weekend.

Get career advice for making it in the industry

If the developer talks inspire you to look for a job in the games industry, PC Gamer Weekender 2018 could help you get a foot in the door.

Experts will share their advice and experience on the show floor, and the Universities of Sunderland and Suffolk will be on hand to supply information about undergraduate courses that can help you land your dream job.

For more information, see the Get Into Games programme on the PC Gamer Weekender website.

Check out the latest hardware

PC Gamer Weekender’s Hardware Zone is the place to go if you want to check out the latest and greatest hardware to add to your gaming rig, with a wide range of hardware to buy, regardless of your budget.

Learn how to build your own PC

Hardware experts from Republic of Gamers will lead in-depth workshops throughout the weekend, giving you essential advice for upgrading your machine or building one from scratch.

From PC building basics to high-end builds and overclocking lessons, these workshops will provide practical advice for newcomers and experienced builders alike.

There'll also be a PC clinic to answer with any questions about building and upgrading your rig.

Learn how to become an Overwatch champion

Fancy getting into esports? At PC Gamer Weekender 2018, Omen by HP will be running a bootcamp in partnership with ESL. This series of dedicated sessions will train you up and help you on your way to becoming a professional esports player.

You’ll get a chance to learn from some of the best esports players in the country, including members of the UK’s Overwatch World Cup Team.

What are you waiting for? Head over to the PC Gamer Weekender website and book your tickets now!