Sony S-Frame DPF-D100

We don't normally review things like this, but Sony's latest offering is something special. It looks sleek and sexy, and its image quality is fantastic.

No, it's not cheap, but it's by no means overpriced either. In the course of our testing, the only thing to let it down was its smart-looking remote control, which had some issues with recognising that we'd pressed its 'View mode' button.

Still, that's a relatively minor issue. Aside from this, everything was extremely easy.

Connecting the unit up to a PC was child's play – simply plug it in and then drag-and-drop the images that you want stored in its large internal memory. There's no software to install, and it's exceptionally quick at reading images.

The unit also features a multi-format card slot supporting all the main memory formats, and 256MB of built-in RAM to hold resized versions of your photos. It automatically handles image orientation, with both fit-to-screen and full image modes ready to handle anything that you throw at it.