Nikon Coolpix S2500 Review: Overview

Unlike its launch bigger brothers, the S2500 is equipped with a regular 1/2.3 type CCD 12MP sensor rather than the fancier backside illumination CMOS sensor found on the new S9100, nor does it share its Full HD movie mode function, instead quietly touting its ability to record VGA footage at a maximum resolution of just 640 x 480.

The unit lacks the touch panel the new S6100 boasts and it can't lay claim to the palette of exciting filter effects both the S3100 and S4100 share. What the S2500 can deliver however, is great value for money in the entry-level quarter, with the Nikon S2500 price tag at a very comfortable £99.99.

Although the S2500 lacks a great deal of the 'must-have' technology of the hour, it does pocket one of two helpful and creative assets that are sure to see newcomers on their way to collecting higher quality frames.

For example, whilst it might not be able to shoot in a faux fish-eye or miniature settings, it does offer a small sample of colour options, which include: standard, vivid, black and white, sepia and cyanotype. Of these the 'Vivid' option is the most appealing; and is particularly useful for donating punchy reds and energetic greens to compositions.

Aided with the brand's Expeed C2 image processor, the 12MP sensor can produce images at an accommodating maximum resolution of 4000 x 3000 pixels, creating images large enough to satisfy the needs of the average beginner.

Elsewhere we note the addition of a 4x optical and 4 x digital zoom wide angle generating a staple equivalent focal length of 27-108mm, supported by Vibration Reduction technology. Shooting modes come in the form of; Auto mode, Scene Auto Selector mode, plus 17 scene modes and there is even a Smart Portrait mode with independently selectable options for smile timer, blink proof and skin softening.

Finally the unit incorporates a dedicated Subject Tracking function, with single and full-time AF options. Disregarding the fact that the S2500 is purposefully designed to lack an abundance of features – thus appealing to a point and shoot audience – we were slightly disappointed that the camera didn't contain any form of guide function especially as Nikon was one of the first to drive this feature through its range of entry-level DSLRs and many of its competitor brands now offer this as standard in their range of entry-level newcomers.