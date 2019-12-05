You will soon be able to buy the Huawei Watch GT 2 in India

Huawei unveiled its new wearable, the Huawei Watch GT 2, alongside the Mate 30 earlier this year. While the company isn't speaking about bringing the Mate 30 in the country, the first sale of Huawei Watch GT 2 starts from 19th Dec and last till 31st Dec 2019.

The Watch GT 2 46mm will be available in three models and pricing is set at Rs 15,990 for 46mm Sport, Rs 17,990 for 46mm Leather and Rs 21,990 for 46mm Metal. Huawei hasn't set the pricing for the 42mm model. The watch will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and other leading retail stores.

However, the smaller and cheaper 42mm variant is priced at Rs 14,990, and it's said to arrive later. Alongside the smartwatch, Huawei also showcased its new Freelace headphone and Minispeaker priced at Rs 6999 and Rs 2999, respectively.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Watch GT 2 advances the Watch GT with enhanced fitness tracking features and improved health features in the shape of sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. However, the key feature remains two weeks of promised battery backup on a single charge. Huawei states that the battery life is 14 days, or 30 hours in GPS mode, a day of music playback or 10 hours of Bluetooth calling.

Huawei credits its latest Kirin A1 chipset for the extraordinary battery life, especially for a watch that comes with a 1.4-inch OLED HD screen, with an always-on display (just like the new Apple Watch 5).

There are 15 fitness modes, each with multiple options – for example, there are 13 different running courses.

Other features include a compass, torch, workout records, barometer, and phone-finding app. The screen also has a wider color gamut than the previous model.

Huawei says you can fit 500 songs on the watch's 2GB of storage, and thanks to the microphone and speaker you can make and take calls from your wrist when your phone is connected.

Deals on Huawei Watch GT 2

Huawei is giving away free Freelace headphones to everyone who pre-books the Watch GT 2 during its pre-sale activity between December 12th to 18th, 12AM onwards.

Also, those who buy it in the first sale will get the Huawei Minispeaker worth Rs 2,999 for free.