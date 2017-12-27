You can get discounts up to Rs. 3000 on Motorola's smartphones portfolio

Motorola has announced a Christmas sale, offering discounts on several of its smartphones. The sale is already underway and the discounts will last up to December 30th. If you have been eyeing a good deal on Moto smartphones, now may be the best time to make that purchase.

Under this sale, the company will be offering discounts on both flagship and budget devices, including the Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5S and the Moto E4. The discounts will be available at all retail stores, including MotoHub stores across the country.

Motorola Christmas Sale offers

Moto Z2 Play

The Moto Z2 Play is available for Rs. 24,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 27,999. The device comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto M

The device comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display, Mediatek Helio P15 SoC, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera and a 3,050mAh battery. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 15,999 and the 3GB RAM version is being sold for Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 13,999.

Moto G5S

The Moto G5S is available for Rs. 12,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 13,999. It comes with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G5

The Moto G5 is available for Rs. 8,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 9,999. It comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 2,800mAh battery.

Moto E4

The Moto E4 comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display, a Mediatek MT6737 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, an 8MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 2,800mAh battery. It is available for Rs. 7,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 8,499.

Moto C

The Moto C is available for Rs. 5,499, down from its regular price of Rs. 5,999. It comes with a 5-inch display, Mediatek MT6737M processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, a 5MP primary camera, 2MP secondary camera and a 2,350mAh battery.

