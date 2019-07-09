Xiaomi will let you reserve Redmi K20 Pro in pre-launch sale from July 12

One of the most awaited smartphones by Xiaomi, the Redmi K20 Pro will launch alongside its regular variant on July 17. Seeing the build-up around the launch, Xiaomi has for the first time, announced a pre-launch sale for the Redmi K20 series. Interested buyers who are waiting for the launch of Redmi K20 phones in India can go ahead and pre-book either of the models before they are officially out.

How to pre-book Xiaomi Redmi K20 And Redmi K20 Pro in India?

Xiaomi will kick off the pre-launch sale of the Redmi K20 series from July 12 at 12 in the afternoon. To pre-book the Redmi K20 or the K20 Pro, one has to pay an initial token amount of ₹855 and the rest of transaction will be continued after the launch of the new series in India on July 17.

The sale will be hosted across Mi India store and Flipkart and interested buyers need to have an account on either of the platforms to pre-book the phone.

Xiaomi has not provided an outline of the delivery timeline and we are also not sure whether the Redmi K20 series will go on sale from July 17 itself or a later date. In that case, there isn't any information available yet as to when the pre-booking customers will receive their orders. However, we hope Xiaomi to shed more light on this as we near July 12, which is when the pre-launch sale goes live.