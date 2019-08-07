Xiaomi unleashes Mi Band 2 in India for just Rs 1,999!

Xiaomi, in an event in New Delhi today unveiled the Mi Band 2 for a staggeringly low price of Rs 1,999.

The Mi Band 2 is the successor of the extremely popular Mi Band 1 and improves upon it in several ways.

A display. Finally!

The Mi Band 2 now comes with an OLED display which reads the time, heart rate, step count and so on. The OLED display lights up to show the time with a lift of the wrist, and tapping the button lets users view other information like steps taken and heart rate.

Notifications

The Mi Band 2 notifies the user about incoming calls and also shows alerts from different apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

This brings it closer to smartwatch territory and infinitely expands the device's usefulness.

Water resistance

The Mi Band 2 has a lightweight and slim design, is IP67 splash-resistant, and comes with a hypoallergenic silicone band. What is really cool is that the Mi Band 2 can be used to unlock your smartphone, provided it runs Android 5.0 or higher.

Mi-Fit App

The device is compatible with the Mi Fit app, available on Android and iOS. Other than showing activity and sleep statistics, the app allows users to manage alarms and send incoming calls and app alerts, as well as reminders to move after sitting for too long.

Price and Availability

The Mi Band 2 will be available on Mi.com from 27 September at INR 1,999. It will also be available on Amazon (exclusive partner) from 30 September.

Mi Band 2 in a nutshell

Fitness, sleep and optical heart rate tracker

OLED time display, 20-day battery

In-depth stats via Mi Fit (Android and iOS app)

Phone unlocking, call and app alerts

IP67 splash-resistant; hypoallergenic silicone band

