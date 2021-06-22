Xiaomi to unveil Mi TV Webcam compatible with Google Duo - It's full HD

Xiaomi is all geared up to launch in India its Smart TV accessory, the Mi TV Webcam that is Google Duo compatible and allows for full-HD video calls.

The webcam from Xiaomi is its first accessory for Mi Smart TV that it first came up with in 2018.

"As clear as life itself! The times may call for social distancing, but we’re doing our best to help bridge the gap ❤," the official MiTV Indian handle tweeted, even as it announced the launch date of the MiTV Webcam in India as June 24, 2021.

The device will basically enable users to make video calls on a big screen. Google Duo being its official compatible calling platform.

MiTV Webcam: Specs and price

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Webcam for smart TVs has emerged as a popular product as travel is limited in these lockdown times and video calls help people stay in touch with their near and dear ones, especially over long distances. A few other companies, including OnePlus, have unveiled webcams for their smart TVs.

The Mi TV Webcam will support Full HD (1080p) video streaming and will have a clip for sturdy grip and a camera shutter for privacy. The webcam has to be mounted on the top of the TV with the given clip.

One leakster has it that the MiTV Webcam will include a USB Type-C port, magnetic clip for attachment.

Mi TV Webcam will have 3D noise reduction and far-field microphones.

It is not clear with which models of smart TVs from the Xiaomi stable (Mi and Redmi) will the new TV webcam will be compatible.

The webcam is rumoured to be priced at Rs 2500.

It has been a week of launches for Mi in India. Today it launched, Mi 11 Lite – thinnest and lightest phone of the year. It also unveiled Mi Watch Active Revolve with built-in GPS.