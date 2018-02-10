Xiaomi to sell Redmi Note 5 exclusively on Flipkart from 14 February

In the run up to the launch of the Redmi Note 5 in India on 14 February, Indian ecommerce giant Flipkart has suggested that Xiaomi will be selling the phone exclusively on Flipkart.com this Valentine’s Day.

In the teaser, Flipkart has also hinted that the phone could be named Redmi Note 5. This tweet comes after a report that suggested that we could see the Redmi Note 5 in India instead of Redmi 5.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications

Most of the rumours suggest that the Redmi Note 5 could be a rebranded Redmi 5 Plus that was launched in China in December last year. However, some recent reports have suggested that Xiaomi could launch the phone with a slightly more powerful chipset in India. These reports also suggest that Xiaomi could continue with the Redmi Note branding given its success in India.

With Flipkart all but confirming the Redmi Note branding, there’s not much left apart from the chipset choice.

The phone could come with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, with either the Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 630/636 chipset powering it.

Other specs of the Redmi Note 5 include a dual camera setup on the back along with a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM and 4G VoLTE support in addition to other standard connectivity options.

Xiaomi and Flipkart come together once again

Xiaomi’s entry in India was enabled by Flipkart back in 2014 and for this, the two companies used a flash sales model. This model, together with value for money phones launched by Xiaomi helped popularise online sales of smartphones. With the Redmi Note 5, we will see both the companies come together once again for what could be another best-selling Xiaomi smartphone in India.