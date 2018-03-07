Xiaomi to launch a new smartphone on March 14, Redmi 5 expected

Earlier today, Xiaomi unveiled the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A lineup in India. Although, the TV announcement was quite interesting, what caught our attention was the small teaser at the end of the live stream. The teaser showed side profile of the unannounced phone, which was followed by its release date of March 14.

We agree that it’s too early to guess which phone is it, it’s likely that the company would launch the Redmi 5. More so because the company has released the Note series recently, but the Redmi 4 line-up is still awaiting a successor.

Looking at other phones from Xiaomi, the Mi A1 was rolled out later in Q3, and the Y-series was refreshed less than 6 months ago. The only two left are the entry-level Redmi 5A or the sub 10K Redmi 4. Since the 5A is also among the fresh ones, only the Redmi 4 is left without a successor in 2018.

The Redmi 5 could be priced starting Rs 7,999, as the superior Redmi Note 5 has a base price of Rs 9,999. Also, the company has always picked a similar price range for all the smartphones in this line-up.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications

The Redmi 5 in China comes with a Snapdragon 450 with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM. Like its counterparts, it has a 18:9 aspect ratio display with HD+ resolution.

For imaging, the Redmi 5 comes with a 12MP rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. There’s a 5MP camera on the front, that comes with a selfie flash. A 3300 mAh battery powers up the device.