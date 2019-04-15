Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to launch in India on April 24 with 32MP selfie camera in tow

Xiaomi is set to launch another Redmi phone in India on April 24. The official Twitter handle of Redmi India revealed that the company is gearing up to launch a "32MP Super Selfie" camera phone. The post has obvious identification markers pointing towards the impending launch of the Redmi Y3. In addition, Xiaomi has sent out press invites for the announcement that will take place in New Delhi on April 24.

The design of the invite reveals that the upcoming Redmi Y-series phone will have a u-shaped waterdrop notch on the front. This notch will house a 32MP selfie camera. The series is known for its advanced front-facing camera in an affordably priced smartphone. Its predecessor, the Redmi Y2 has a 16MP front-facing snapper and supports HDR. This time around, the company seems to have upgraded it to a 32MP sensor and is calling it a super selfie camera.

Y should selfies be less detailed? Y can’t we change the way we look at them?Y wait? The #32MPSuperSelfie is coming your way soon. Revealing on 24-04-2019. RT and guess what’s coming with #32MPSuperSelfie. pic.twitter.com/KbZqMg8vuVApril 15, 2019

According to previous reports , the Redmi Y3 is expected to use the 32MP ISOCELL Bright GD1 from Samsung which was announced back in 2018.

Building up the hype to the launch, Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP, Xiaomi & MD, Xiaomi India recently went on a "selfie spree" and shot 32 pictures as an indication to the 32MP camera phone that's launching.

While there's no official word on the specifications, we expect that the Redmi Y3 could feature a similar design that we've come to see on the recent Redmi Note 7 phones.