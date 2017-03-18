Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 now available for offline purchase

Highly appreciated Redmi Note 4 smartphone made its debut in India back in January 2017. Since then, the smartphone has been available through flash sale on Xiaomi’s online shop and domestic e-commerce website Flipkart.

Being sold under flash sale, the buyers were left craving and waiting to get their hands on the smartphone. Moreover, the flash sales commence only on Wednesday and only limited units are available, which makes it more of a task to buy one for yourself.

As the Redmi Note 4 was only available for online purchase, those who do not have the online delivery option face another hurdle on top of everything else. Looking at the high demand in offline markets and obviously the limitations, Xiaomi has decided to go offline with the Redmi Note 4. The phone is now on sale for offline customer in limited cities. However, the price for the offline market has been increased, starting from Rs 11,499 for the basic variant.

The pre-orders for the smartphone started on March 14 and ended on March 17 across big retailers and are open from March 16 to March 21 at other offline stores in Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh. The smartphone will be available across 700 large retail stores of Sangeetha, Lot Mobile and BigC, and over 1500 smaller offline stores.

The reason behind this move is pretty predictable. Xiaomi is aware of the demand and also, Redmi Note 4 recently made record sale of 1 million units of Redmi Note 4 in just 45 days. Xiaomi has also managed to win consumer’s trust with great value for money products. Keeping all these factors in mind, Xiaomi is slowly aiming to capture a major market share against competitors like Oppo and Vivo. We must also not forget that Xiaomi has fallen from the top position in market share in its homeland China, which is also one of the reasons.

The offline stores will only sell the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants. However, it is available online in three variants – 2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

Redmi Note 4 Specifications

It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor and is powered by a massive 4100mAh battery. On the imaging front, it has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP sensor on front.

It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, and offers connectivity options like dual SIM with 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, Infrared.