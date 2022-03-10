Xiaomi Mi Band 7 may get GPS feature alongside a better battery

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Watch 2 Lite in India alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. In a recent development, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has appeared on the SGS-CEBEC and the Indonesia telecom website. In a report published by MySmartPrice, it has been said that the listing jas also revealed a few key specifications of the wearable too.

The listing suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 carries model number M2129B1. The fitness band could get a 250mAh battery, and the charging base model number is XMCDQ05HM. If this happens, Xiaomi is increasing the battery by two times as compared to the predecessor of the wearable, Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 expected features

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is expected to get a larger display as compared to the 1.56-inch AMOLED display. The device will most probably have a 192x490 pixels resolution. The band will come equipped with an always-on display. To provide a fresh look every time you wear it, the smart band will also have multiple watch faces.

One of the major highlight of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is that it will include in-built GPS. The GPS feature will let the users track activities without actually keeping their smartphone along with them for running, walking, etc. Previously, the feature was spotted in leaks related to Mi Band 6. However, the wearable missed out on GPS at the time of launch.

In the past rumours also suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 will have a Smart Alarm feature that will wake the user up from a light sleep 30 minutes prior to the alarm time. Additionally, the wearable is also speculated to come up with a Power Savings mode to increase the battery life.

As for the Mi Smart Band 6, it includes 30 sports modes and 5ATM water resistance. The wearable also has a SpO2 monitor, 24x7 heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, women's health features, etc. It is available for a price of Rs 3,499 at Amazon India. We can say that the Mi Band 7 will be priced at around Rs 4,000.

