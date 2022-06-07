Xiaomi 12 Ultra leaked renders show bulky design and it's not my favourite

Audio player loading…

We may yet have a closer look at the Xiaomi 12 Ultra from the new renders of the device. According to the latest render from OnLeaks, we get to see the rendered design of the Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship smartphone . The render has been created in collaboration with Zouton (opens in new tab), an online discount coupons aggregator in the US.

Looking at the video, we see that the smartphone may have a large bulky design with a curved edge display. While Samsung moved on from this design aesthetic, it looks like Xiaomi has picked it up here.

Hey #FutureSquad! Come take a look at the #Xiaomi12Ultra and its impressive rear camera system (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @ZoutonUS 👉🏻https://t.co/3zQDJfSV4x pic.twitter.com/1b5S9SnNnTJune 6, 2022 See more

We’ve also seen past leaks of the camera module on the Xiaomi 12 Pro . However, we also had a glimpse at the number of sensors at the back. A leaked image of the case also hinted that the smartphone could feature multiple sensors.

In the latest renders, we get a better idea of the camera enclosure and its thickness. It looks like the camera bump will be quite large at the back and it will be difficult to keep this device straight on a table. And since the company has already announced its partnership with Leica, we can expect the iconic red dot branding.

A pretty large form factor

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Zouton ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Zouton ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Zouton ) Image 1 of 3

Keeping in mind these are renders and that they may or may not turn out to be the exact designs, the device does feel out of place. Especially in 2022. Now, picture the smartphone that will be competing with when it comes out.

The Vivo X80 series smartphones are less bulky but have a slight curve to their display. And the camera modules are more flush with the body. There is minimal camera bump.

The flagship iPhone 13 models and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra continue to be better looking than the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. That is if these renders are to be believed.

Leica has worked with Huawei in the past, but we’ve never seen such bulky camera bumps on their devices. This may be the first time that the company has been adding some new hardware to achieve good camera performance. Whatever the case, if this is indeed the actual dimensions of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, then personally, it's a no for me.