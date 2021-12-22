Xiaomi 12 series - we may see only two handsets on December 28

Audio player loading…

After a month-long churn at the rumor mills, the Xiaomi 12 series will be debuting in China on December 28. The Chinese tech giant came out with a launch poster that with the picture of sprinter Su Bingtian promoting the flagship devices. Additional information was scarce and kept us guessing.

Now, we have GizChina reporting that only two flagship devices would be launched on December 28. The publication spotted a new teaser from Xiaomi that displayed two flagships with the event date. Both devices have curved screens on the sides and appear to be the Xiaomi 12 vanilla model and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Based on rumors and leaks earlier, we were expecting three devices including the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12X and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Of course, there were sporadic reports of a possible Xiaomi 12 Ultra and a Xiaomi 12 Mini, with leaks suggesting that their launch dates could be much later in 2022.

(Image credit: Xiaomi China)

One must keep in mind that teasers and invitations need not tell you the full story of the number of devices being launched at an event. Readers would be aware that Apple is a past master at keeping the products under wraps till the last minute on launch day.

And there is always quite a bit between the cup and the lip when it comes to these launches. For starters, we are all aware that the Xiaomi 12 series isn't the first device to carry the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the sobriquet now resting with the Motorola Edge X30. Incidentally, even the Realme GT 2 series launch press release claims that the Realme GT 2 Pro is the first to get Qualcomm's flagship chipset.

Coming to the Xiaomi 12 series launch, both the devices shown in the picture pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with the Xiaomi 12 Pro clearing the Geekbench benchmark yesterday.

There were also reports that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have cameras tuned by Leica, a camera company that also works with Huawei and Nokia. Another leak backed up this report about high-res cameras which claimed that the vanilla and Pro models could have similar cameras to the Mi 11 Ultra - so a 50MP main, 5x periscope and ultra-wide combo.

Later, we got reports that there could be a Xiaomi 12X with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 6.28-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP main camera, possibly making it the vanilla model of this series.

Before we heard anything specifically about the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi unveiled a new tech called Xiaomi HyperCharge, which offers 200W wired charging and 120W wireless charging. That's supposedly enough to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 8 minutes with wired charging, or in 15 minutes wireless.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!