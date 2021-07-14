Xbox boss chief hints at acquiring Raji-maker Nodding Head Games

The concept of owning a game has evolved in the past with the concept of “games as a service” becoming an industry standard. This includes subscriptions introduced with massively multiplayer online games or MMOs like World of Warcraft to the seasonal battle passes of present online shooters, it has been proved that companies are looking to create a gaming community with games for updates over years.

But that does not mean that the single-player narrative adventure games have become obsolete. While Sony has grown big by funding studios that make games focusing on single-player campaigns, Microsoft has focused more on cross-platform, connected games. And now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has commented on the future of Xbox and the more traditional modes of storytelling in games.

“I think we’re probably building more of those now than we’ve been in the history of Xbox,” says Xbox chief Phil Spencer. “Platform holders, whether that platform is a subscription or a hardware device or a store, are actively investing in new and probably more risky things, because, if it works, we get value out of bringing players into the ecosystem.”

Asked whether Xbox is looking to purchase a studio in India, Africa or South America, Spencer commented, “It would actually surprise me if that doesn’t happen. Just knowing the talent that’s available, and the tools [such as game engines Unity and Unreal] that are so much more accessible … I would be surprised if in the next three to five years, you don’t see numerous studios in places that aren’t the traditional hubs of video game development.”

Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Studios, agrees. “There should be a several-hundred-person studio [in one of these territories],” he says. “And not for outsourcing or support, but a team building whatever the version of the best blockbuster game may be for that market. That is very much the vision.”

This means that Microsoft and Xbox are open to creating large teams in India for creating AAA games. According to a statement from Microsoft to IGN India, "Xbox Game Pass makes gaming more accessible across console and PC in India... We’ve seen members discovering and playing in the service–members play 40 percent more games than before and 30 percent more genres. Developers have continued to see success with Xbox Game Pass too, driving higher levels of engagement and new opportunities for our partners"

The push of hardware like the new Xbox Series S and Series X being successful products in India is also a boost. And with India being a price-sensitive market, the Xbox Games Pass is definitely a great offer for players.