Wix has created a new digital-first typeface

In an effort to help the websites created using its website builder further stand out online, Wix has created its own custom digital-first typeface called Wix MadeFor.

The new typeface was designed in collaboration with the company's in-house studio and the type foundry Dalton Maag. MadeFor will replace Wix's legacy typeface to bring the company's online-focused design-centric identity to the forefront of its products and services.

VP of Design and Brand at Wix, Hagit Kaufman explained why the company decided to create its own typeface in a press release, saying:

We've put together a list of the best free website builders around

Need to get a website online? Check out the best free web hosting services

Also check out our roundup of the best website monitoring software

"At Wix, we take a lot of pride in our in-house multidisciplinary design studio, and we noticed the brand was missing a critical element of design, a custom and easily-recognizable typeface. We set out to create a bespoke typeface that was distinguishable and represented our brand values. Most importantly, the typeface needed to work well online, maintain its character when scaled across large displays, and support legibility across user interfaces and long-form text. And of course, it needed to be beautiful! We believe we've created exactly that with MadeFor."

Wix even sent TechRadar Pro a physical sample of its new typeface (Image credit: Anthony Spadafora)

Wix MadeFor

During the design process, Wix and Dalton Maag came up with five initial design concepts that each explored a slightly different direction. This process allowed Wix to clarify the typographic proportions and identify the features that best conveyed its tone, voice and core values.

MadeFor was then refined and modified to ensure adaptability across a variety of display environments. The character set also supports many different languages which allows Wix to speak to its global customer base in one, unified voice.

The final MadeFor typeface includes three display weights and three text weights with each style available in regular, bold and extra bold as well as a matching italic style. According to Wix, the typeface balances modernity and tradition, giving its brand a fresh tone of voice that will stand the test of time.

Font developer at Dalton Maag, Matt Burvill explained why MadeFor feels like it really was designed with everyone in mind, saying:

"The collaborative nature of the project allowed us to hone in on exactly what the Wix Design Team needed and resulted in a compact typographic toolkit with a subtle, but unique personality. The project benefited from the dynamics between Dalton Maag and Wix. The mix of departments, backgrounds, cultures, and genders allowed for balanced feedback and resulted in a typeface that truly feels like it was made for all."