Winners of the Food Photographer of the Year 2018 announced

The winners of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2018 have been announced, with 25 category winners whittled down from over 8,000 images submitted from photographers in 60 countries.

This international contest celebrates all types of food imagery, so while there are plenty of mouth-watering shots of delicious-looking food, there's a wide variety of subject matter covered that's all linked to food and food production, including humanitarian themes, landscapes, portraits and travel.

Bangladeshi photographer Noor Ahmed Gelal was named Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2018 for his colorful and beautiful shot titled Praying with Food. It captures the breaking of a day-long fast at a Hindu temple in Dhaka, taken from an unusual vantage point looking down on his subjects.

Gelal picked up his £5,000 (about $7,000) prize from Andy Macdonald, who heads up Pink Lady apples in the UK. ”The competition was fierce,” says Macdonald, “Noor’s shot stood out from the rest in its category, however, for the way in which he made the subject matter so fascinating and distinctive.”

Noor Ahmed Gelal's winning image Praying with Food

The judging panel this year was chaired by internationally-renowned food photographer David Loftus and included Emily Luchetti, Chair of the James Beard Foundation in New York, Spanish chef Ferran Adria, and Buzzfeed's Global Photo Director Wajmar Yaqubi.

Magnum photographer Martin Parr, famous for his social documentary imagery, and who over the years has captured food in its cultural place in society, was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award by Frances Morris, Director, Tate Britain.

We've picked out some of our favorite images below, but to see all the winners and to find out how to enter next year, pop along to the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year website.