Will Dhanush reprise his 'Lone Wolf' act in Netflix's The Gray Man sequel?

As was widely expected, Netflix has formally greenlighted the sequel for its recent release The Gray Man. Interestingly, the streamer has also announced that a spin-off movie is in the works, and it'll 'explore a different element of The Gray Man universe'. So, basically, they are creating a The Gray Man Universe with all these sequels and spinoffs.

The Gray Man, apparently the costliest movie made by Netflix, has been declared a hit, even though the reviews from the critiques have been mixed.

The word of mouth from the lay audience is that the action-thriller movie, even if on patented lines, largely works with Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, and another star Chris Evans being largely impressive. The direction of the acclaimed Russo brothers was always going to be tailor-made for such a flick filled with stunt set-pieces.

You can take it, Dhanush is in

The sequel too will be directed by the duo, and Gosling will reprise his freelance assassin and former CIA operative role. The Gray Man is the debut novel of Mark Greaney. The sequel is likely to follow the plot of the second novel in Mark Greaney's thriller series, which is called On Target.

But one of the reasons for The Gray Man to be a talking point in India is the fact that it features Dhanush, one of the top actors here. He was The Gray Man’s coolest side character.

So the biggest question on the lips of Indian fans is whether he will get to reprise his principle but badass 'Lone Wolf' act in the sequel?

The streamer did not announce whether Dhanush is in the cast of the impending movie. But suffice to say, Indian fans of the actor can take it that he will be in the sequel, given the fact that the Russo brothers had told media person during the premiere of The Gray Man in India that "if we do continue forward with the story, I can guarantee you that Dhanush’s character will be part of that world moving forward."

And Dhanush responded by saying that he is just a call away.

Asked about collaborating with Indian actors in the future, Russo Brothers also said, "we love the vibrant film community here. we are looking forward to collaborating not just with actors, but also with the talents from other departments of cinema."

The expectation in India is that Dhanush will get a bigger and more intrinsic role in the The Gray Man sequel.