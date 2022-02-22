WhatsApp launches ‘Safety in India’ hub - A resource for online safety

Audio player loading…

The Meta-backed WhatsApp has unveiled a dedicated 'Safety in India' hub, an one-stop resource page on how to stay safe on the platform and how users can keep their privacy intact.

The dedicated hub lists out safety measures that WhatsApp takes to put user privacy on its priority list. It also gives details regarding online safety, privacy, and security. It explains to users on how they can keep themselves safe from online scams. Users can also find information on how to tackle fake news on WhatsApp and what features will keep them safe.

The launch of the resource hub comes in the wake of WhatsApp's week-long campaign, #TakeCharge to promote the safe use of the Internet.

WhatsApp said that aside product innovations, it has also consistently invested in state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence, data scientists, experts, and in processes, to support user safety.

WhatsApp working closely with law-enforcers

"Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and launching a dedicated 'Safety in India' resource hub is a way of reiterating our commitment to educating and empowering users to take control of their online safety," Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, said in a statement.

The hub provides information on product features to keep users safe, measures to prevent abuse in India, arresting the spread of misinformation and promoting cybersecurity. Further, the hub also offers clarifications and general information that can be helpful for safety online.

WhatsApp said it was also working closely with law enforcement agencies and carefully reviews law enforcement requests based on applicable laws. "In coordination with the Government of India we have provided law enforcement training on how to use WhatsApp as a resource in their community, respond to citizens on WhatsApp and make legal requests to WhatsApp in the process of investigating a crime," it said.

The resource hub can be handy for those who aren’t abreast with the security and privacy features on WhatsApp, which in any case are mostly templated. The hub's intentions are good. But in practicality, it is just an opportunity for WhatsApp to tom-tom its claimed niceness.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!