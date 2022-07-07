WhatsApp is testing a feature that Apple provides with its iMessage

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp may be testing out a new feature in a future update that works just like iMessage does in the Apple ecosystem. The company is reportedly working on keeping the chats updated on all the devices that are logged in.

According to a recent post by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), WhatsApp will notify users within the chat window that their chats are being synchronised.

There is no clarity over how the messages are transferred to the secondary device. The synchronisation, however, will be done only at the time of linking or logging in. You will still need to be connected to the network when doing this.

As seen in the screenshot, there is a message that shows that the chat history is being synchronized to the device.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

As reported previously , the companion mode will allow users to link multiple devices like smartphones or tablet PCs . While your primary phone will remain logged in and go offline, you can use the service on another device. Now we know how the company intends to keep your chats updated across devices.

The feature was spotted on an Android device, but the company will be rolling out the feature to iOS as well. Being an early development feature, it may be a couple of months before it will arrive in the full version of the software.

Secure transfer?

There is definitely more that we will come to find out about the way the new feature works. But, it is safe to assume that the messages are never sent to WhatsApp’s servers and then downloaded to the device.

Similar to the way you would log in to the desktop or web version, it basically just links a device to the account. The secondary device will continue to act as the primary device as long as you’re logged in and connected to the internet. The report does state that it works similarly to linking a desktop to the account.

This is a feature that may work hand-in-hand with the planned iPadOS app. Many users in the Apple ecosystem have been missing out on the advantage that Android users have been enjoying. The company will also be porting the same app for the macOS as well.