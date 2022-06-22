This feature from iMessage could be useful for WhatsApp and other apps

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp could benefit from using one of iOS 15’s features that are exclusive to iMessage on iPhones and iPads. Although it’s not officially a feature that the Meta Platforms app is working on, a concept of the feature has been showcased. In a recent post by WABetaInfo, the blog suggested that WhatsApp could leverage the same feature on its app.

On iMessage, users are notified that the recipient’s phone is set to either Do Not Disturb or any one of the Focus Modes. Similarly, the blog created concept images that showed how the feature would look if it was enabled on WhatsApp. As seen in the screenshot, the bottom of the chat window informs the user that the recipient has turned on a focus mode. The notifications are turned off at the recipient’s end.

The concept photos also show that WhatsApp could provide an option within the settings as well. The company could add a separate toggle to enable or disable access to focus modes. While the developer has placed the feature in the notifications settings, it would be more apt to be placed in the privacy settings.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

When iOS 15 launched, Apple launched Focus Modes and Notification Summary. Apart from the standard DND, the company provided users with the ability to create their own profiles. Consider them as multiple profiles or second screens for Apple devices. You can choose which apps can send notifications, which calls will be silenced and whether or not iMessage can notify you of texts.

Not just WhatsApp

WhatsApp does have its own status like ‘Available’, ‘At Work’ and ‘Can’t talk, WhatsApp only’. But not many people see that, and yet drop their messages. According to the post, WhatsApp can use an API to detect the changes and show the status in the chat window. And it’s not just for iOS. Android too has its own version as well.

Although the feature is a bit too late, it would also make it easier if many other third-party apps can integrate the feature too. There are many others who communicate with their friends and family through multiple messaging apps like Telegram and Facebook Messenger.

On the other hand, the possibility of this feature coming to other apps is also slim. Apple would most likely keep the feature exclusive to iMessage. If that’s one way of keeping users on the platform, you can definitely expect Apple to not share the feature with anyone else.