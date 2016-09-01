You can use the Force Band to control the BB-8 droid this month

Itching for a feel of the Force? You won't have to wait long, as Sphero is releasing its Force Band peripheral for your remote-controlled BB-8 at the end of the month.

The Force Band, which allows you to control Sphero's adorable, roll-able BB-8 droid using hand gestures like a well-trained Jedi, hits stores September 30.

While the original design of the Force Band was more on the pristine side, the final product is more battle-worn and rugged. A variant of the BB-8 toy is also being offered as part of a Special Edition bundle with the Force Band, with the droid looking more dirtied up like the one we saw in The Force Awakens.

The bundle is the only way to get your hands on the world-weary BB-8, but thankfully the Force Band can be bought separately. This is a smart move, since the Force Band also works on the original phone-controlled BB-8 toy released last year, as well as Sphero's Ollie and SPRK+ robots.

Also unveiled were updates to Sphero's BB-8 smartphone app, which include games compatible with the Force Band and a special Force Awareness Mode - which takes a note from Pokémon Go and lets you collect ancient Jedi holocrons by interacting with your surroundings.

The Special Edition bundle of the Force Band and battle-worn BB-8 droid will run you $199.99/€219.99/£179.99/AU$349.99, while the individual Force Band retails for $79.99/€89.99/£69.99/AU$139.99.

In the UK, you can find it via Disney, Amazon, Argos, Tesco, and Apple, while if you live in New Zealand you'll find it through Apple, Noel Leeming, JB HI-FI, Harvey Norman, MightyApe, Yoobee and EB Games. Those in Australia can pick up a Force Band from Apple, JB Hi-FI, Harvey Norman and EB Games.

Okay, now that we can control a droid with the Force and pilot our own Millennium Falcon, it's just a matter of time before we get our own speederbikes, right? Let a fan dream!