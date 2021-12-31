We now know just how rapid Samsung's new PCIe 5.0 SSD will be

Audio player loading…

Ahead of CES 2022, former tech journalist and now Intel employee Ryan Shrout has given us an idea of just how fast Samsung's new PCIe 5.0 SSD will be when it releases next year.

In a post on Twitter, Shrout explained that while he was going to save the demo for press at the tech conference, he figured he'd show it off to everyone else online instead.

During his tests using a 12th-gen (Alder Lake) Intel Core i9-12900k CPU, an Asus Z690 motherboard, a Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card and of course Samsung's new enterprise-class PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD, the drive was able to hit speeds of over 13GB/s.

While this exact drive won't be available to consumers as it's intended for enterprise use in workstations and data centers, Shrout made a video of him running benchmarks on it to give users a better idea of the kind of improvements PCIe 5.0 will bringw hen compared to PCIe 4.0.

Samsung PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD

As the Samsung PM1743 leverages a proprietary controller designed to support the latest PCIe standard, the new drive delivers the read and write speeds necessary to accommodate the rapidly increasing performance requirements of data centers.

When it releases, Samsung's PCIe 5.0 SSD will feature a sequential read speed of up to 13GB/s with a random read speed of 2,500k input/output operations per second (IOPS). This will provide 1.8 to 1.7 times faster speeds over previous PCIe 4.0-based products.

At the same time, the Samsung PM1743 will also provide improved power efficiency of up to 608 MB/s per watt representing around a 30 percent boost over the previous generation. These advances are expected to lower server and data center operating costs significantly while also helping to reduce their carbon footprint.

Direct of technology initiatives at Intel, Jim Pappas provided further insight in a press release on how the company has been working with Samsung the PM1743, saying:

“Intel has been working with Samsung to test Samsung’s newest PCIe NVMe SSD, the PM1743. Together, we have jointly resolved complicated technical issues encountered with PCIe 5.0 during this initial evaluation period. The performance potential of Gen5 is truly impressive. In the near future, we strongly believe that PCIe Gen5 systems with high-speed NVMe SSDs will have the ability to transform applications such as AI/ML and high-performance databases.”

Via Techspot