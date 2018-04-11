Want cheap Spotify Premium? This bargain deal cuts the subscription cost

You've ditched the CDs, have your vinyl lined up like ornaments and use your cassette tape as a skipping rope. Streaming has totally taken over the way we listen to music, but the monthly fee for services like Spotify can still burn a little.

However, if you're looking to be both a Spotify Premium AND PlayStation Plus subscriber through a PS4 console, you can get a chunk of change off that monthly cost.

Simply set up your Spotify subscription through the Sony service, and you can knock ten percent off the monthly fee. So in the US, that brings the price down from $9.99 to $8.99 a month, in the UK it's similarly down from £9.99 to £8.99, and in Australia you'll be paying AU$10.79 rather than the regular AU$11.99.

Premium playback

Now, that's just a $12 (£12, AU$14) saving each year, but every little bit helps, right? Remember though that you still have to factor in the PS Plus cost of $59.99 a year (£49.99 in the UK, AU$79.95 in Australia) though you can find it more affordable across all territories if you shop around.

Still, if you're already signed up for both services, it's a quick and easy saving to make.

It's a nice little bonus for PlayStation gamers – Spotify had initially been a console exclusive for Sony, but with the service now available through Xbox One consoles too, PS Plus subscribers maintain their edge.