Walmart targets $10 billion in annual exports from India

Walmart plans to export $10 billion worth of goods annually from India starting 2027 and has invited sellers from the country to utilise its global marketplace and delivery infrastructure for reaching customers in the United States.

The company invited Indian sellers to apply to join Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that helps traders present their goods under the Walmart ambit. It is said to serve more than 120 million US shoppers each month.

Walmart is seeking new sellers from India as part of a drive to attract international sellers and expand the Marketplace’s product assortment. India is one of the top sourcing markets for the retail giant for the last 20 years or so.

Walmart sets up dedicated team in India

A company statement said selected sellers would be able to take advantage of Walmart Fulfillment Services, "which allows them to use Walmart’s warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the US, along with platform tools that help them streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback."

Walmart said it would also appropriately share its customer insights and global supply chain best practices and business planning strategies with its Marketplace sellers to help them succeed in the US.

Walmart is also setting up a dedicated 'Cross Border Trade team' in India to help sellers onboard and grow on the platform. It will support local sellers to meet applicable international regulations and Walmart's sourcing standards, develop new product lines and enhance their capabilities in packaging, marketing and supply chain management.

Indian firms such as Delphi Leather India, Mahi Exports, Touchstone Gems & Jewelry and Welspun are among those already growing on Walmart Marketplace, the company said.

Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart chief corporate affairs officer, said: “Outstanding ‘Make in India’ brands can expand their global networks, learn export best practices and diversify their product categories in concert with Walmart as they take on the world.”

At the grassroots level, Walmart and Flipkart have a 'Walmart Vriddhi supplier development program' to help MSME sellers develop relevant capabilities, like a digital supply chain, to begin selling overseas.

