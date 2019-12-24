Vivo Y11 with a huge battery joins the company's budget line-up

Vivo is a household name in the budget smartphone segment of India. The Vivo Y11 is now official, bringing big specifications to the sub Rs 10,000 segment.

Vivo has created a distinction between its series, with the V series occupying the premium segment with a focus on design and cameras, the Z series focussing on gaming at a price range of Rs 15-20K, and the U series bringing mid-rangers to at the Rs 10K mark. The Y series has had smartphones in the budget segment, with the Y11 once again entering the under Rs 10,000 segment.

Unveiled globally in October, the Vivo Y11 has a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo Fullview LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It has a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and an 89% screen-to-body ratio. The back has a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner.

On the inside, the Vivo Y11 is powered by the 12nm octa-core Snapdragon 439 with 3GB of RAM. There’s 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via micro SD. It houses a big 5,000mAh battery. Charging happens over a micro USB port, and the 3.5mm headphone jack is still around.

As for cameras, the Vivo Y11 has a 13MP f/2.2 primary shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor with support for modes such as professional mode, PDAF, palm capture, voice control, time-lapse, slow, live photos, HDR, panorama, portrait bokeh, beauty mode, etc. The front camera is an 8MP f/1.8 shooter.

Vivo Y11 price in India

The Vivo Y11 comes in a single configuration and two color variants—Mineral Blue and Agate Red. It is priced at Rs 8,990 and will be available on the Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq as well as offline retailers. It will be manufactured at the Noida facility.