Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, Battle Pass details out, new Fracture map teased

Valorant is all set to get a new update and new act next week and before the official announcement, the details of the contents seem to have been revealed already. The Battle Pass, free items, a new Fracture map, price, and release date seem to have been revealed already.

According to a report by IGN India, Episode 3 Act 2 of Valorant is set to release on September 8. The developers have also released a teaser of the upcoming Fracture map which shows us glimpses of what to expect from it.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 details

First off, the new Battle Pass, and here are the items that will be made available with it.

Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin with Variants (free)

Time’s Up Gun Buddy (free)

Artisan Gun Buddy (free)

'Nice Try!' Spray (free)

'Versus' Phoenix + Phoenix Card (free)

Artisan Foil (melee) with Variants

Artisan Phantom

Nitro Operator

Nitro Vandal

Varnish Sheriff

'Follow Me' Gun Buddy

'Does Not Compute' Spray

'Unstoppable' - Reyna Card

The upcoming Battle Pass will be priced at 1,000VP which corresponds to around Rs 799. Sean Marino, Art Lead at Riot Games spoke about the Battle Pass and said, "This is the first battlepass to feature a Phantom, Vandal and Operator skin. Artisan and Varnish should feel like they’re made of luxury high-end materials, while Nitro is very graphic and flashy. For the accessories, we tried to incorporate a lot more jokes and memes into this battlepass, especially since players really seemed to enjoy some of the more meme stuff we’d put into others."

On to the Fracture Map, which is the seventh one to be added to the game, it will apparently be the first one to come with interactive objects. These objects will apparently reveal more details about the lore of the game including the mirrorverse and both kingdoms.

Joe Lansford, Level Designer at Riot Games spoke on the new map and said, "The idea for the map came from a simple question: What if? Specifically, what if attackers started on both sides of the map, pinching defenders? We really wanted to ask players to rethink some fundamental assumptions and give them unique problems to solve. For example, for whom is the neutral space really for? From there, the goals just all focused on supporting that “what if.” The H-shape of the map, the neutral spaces, the ziplines, everything is built to reinforce that core idea."

David Nottingham, Valorant's creative director commented on the map's relation to the story and says, "This map plays a KEY role in the linear timeline of the conflict taking place between our Earth and this mysterious 'other earth' that is sending their own VALORANT Agents. As such we've invested in environmental and visual storytelling to help inquisitive players more fully unravel the mysterious conflict taking place." Riot's principal environment artist Brandon Martynoiwicz has mentioned that the map has 10 hidden Tac-Bears and is eager for the players to locate them.