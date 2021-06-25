Twitter partners with India's Razorpay for Tip Jar feature - Here's how to use it

India is an important market for Twitter. As of now, India is the third largest user of Twitter after the US and Japan. No wonder the microblogging platform is keen to make further inroads here, like every other digital platform does.

Twitter, which recently unveiled its Tip Jar feature to a selected group, has added support for Indian payments platform Razorpay into its option on user profiles, giving Indian users more ways to integrate payments in the app.

Through Razorpay’s interface, Twitter users will be able to make payments to individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more.

But what's Tip Jar?

(Image credit: Razorpay)

Tip Jar is a simple option for creators and influencers on Twitter to try and monetise their content. Twitter introduced a button to a small subset of users on both iOS and Android devices to directly receive a ‘tip’ for their efforts. The select users get to see the option to add Tip Jar to their profile when they tap ‘Edit profile’ on Twitter. This group includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders. On Android alone, Tip Jar is also accessible within Spaces.

By pressing the 'Tip Jar' icon followers can send money, if they so wish, to influencers and creators.

It is like Patreon for tweets. The tipping is being down through a few of the many cash apps that abound in the market.

With Tip Jar, users can select whichever payment service they prefer and they’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where they can show their support in the amount they choose. Twitter takes no cut.

Previously, the feature supported payment providers, including Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo.

And now Twitter has included India's payment platform Razorpay into the scheme of things.

"Everyone can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android via third-party payment services. It is an easy way, and a first step towards creating new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter - with money. Soon, more people will be able to add it to their profile in India and across the world," Twitter said in a blog post.

"By integrating Razorpay, we are hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift," it added.

Tip Jar is available in multiple Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

How to use Razorpay on Twitter to receive tip

(Image credit: Razorpay)

If Tip Jar is enabled for you, you can easily accept payments using a Razorpay Payment Page. It goes without saying that you need to have a Razorpay account in the first place. If you don't have one, you can easily sign up for it on financial payment platform.

The first step is to turn on the Tip Jar feature on Twitter, Allow Tips and tap on Razorpay. And paste the custom suffix from your dashboard payment page: <pages.razorpay.com/yourcustomurl>

Copy your URL suffix, and that will get added to Tip Jar.

You can easily customise the Payment Page URL by adding a suffix, in case you are using it for specific events.

After this you can start receiving payments from followers.

You can view payments on Razorpay Dashboard.

From the followers' perspective, they can log in from their Twitter account and visit the creator's or influencer's profile. And if they want to make any contribution, all they have to do is tap the tips icon, choose Razorpay, and that’s it. The payment will get routed to the person they have chosen.