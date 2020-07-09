Twitter may launch a subscription platform

It's all happening on the Twitter front.

After launching a slew of new features, the popular social networking service is apparently on a project to launch a subscription platform, the details of which are highly sketchy as of now.

The news that the micro-blogging social network is building a subscription platform emerged based on a new job lsiting posted by the company.

Apparently, the team is codenamed: “Gryphon”.

According to The Verge, which first reported the news, Twitter is recruiting engineers to join this subscription team, with employees collaborating closely with the company’s payments team.

The job listing said: “We are a new team, codenamed Grypon. We are building a subscription platform, one that can be reused by others in the future. This is a first for Twitter!"

Gryphon is a team of web engineers who are closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team. We are looking for a full-stack engineer to lead the Payment and Subscription client work, someone who values collaboration as much as we do and can act as a bridge for the engineering team, the job posting added.

No and yes

After the new broke of its new subscription project, Twitter hurriedly tweaked its job listing. It erased the part about “Gryphon” and any mention of their internal team or their subscription feature. The listing said the company is looking for an Android engineer to “work on a bevy of backend engineering teams to build components that allow for experimentation to deliver the best experience possible to all of our users”.

However, Twitter rolled back the edit and its original job listing was back on the site.

A spokesperson for Twitter was quoted in CNN as saying that it’s only a job posting, and not a product announcement.

UPDATE: Twitter has edited its engineer job listing, removing any mention of their internal team or their subscription feature. The job listing now says they're seeking an "Android engineer." pic.twitter.com/J0LqzUSpKxJuly 8, 2020

How it will work?

The job listing has understandably no information of how this subscription model would work.

Twitter sources are highly guarded about the whole plan. But seasoned watchers of the social media platform feel that Twitter might want to monetise the streaming video content on it.

Twitter as of now allows users to stream video through its platform by way of Periscope, a separate application. This is where the action will be going forward, feel the analysts.

This is not the first time Twitter has thought of a paid product.

Three years back, Twitter sent out a survey to users and a preview of what a premium offering of its TweetDeck app might look like, including breaking news alerts and more analytics. The main Twitter service though is expected to remain free.

Twitter, by the way, has rolled out a variety of features recently.

After Fleets it had another feature that prompted users to read the story before retweeting it. Twitter then was said to test out a feature to allow users to respond with emojis on the regular timeline. Then it was audio tweets for iOS users. Twitter also released a new list search option to all users to help them discover new lists and add them to their feed.

Via: The Verge