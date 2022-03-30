Twitter doubles down on India-first products - Launches dedicated cricket tab

Audio player loading…

Social media platform Twitter, which is coincidentally currently headed by an Indian, is on the path of experimenting a few India-first products. As a first in that endeavour, the microblogging site has launched a dedicated 'Cricket Tab' on the platform. This is being made available to select users of Twitter on Android in India.

The tab will bring together the best of cricket, and fans will be able to access exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a scorecard and other interactive widgets. The tab will be a single landing point that will serve as a channel of discovery for what’s happening in cricket along with relevant Twitter-first content.

Twitter will be partnering with broadcast and creator partners to cater users with customised video content, including in-match moments. Users will also be able to activate custom cricket team emojis.

India, a priority market for Twitter

According to twitter, 75% of people on Twitter in India identify as cricket fans and 58% play the sport. Between January 2021 and January 2022, 4.4 million Indians on Twitter shared 96.2 million Tweets about cricket.

"Since cricket’s biggest fan bases extend way beyond their teams’ home stadiums in India, and everyone can’t be at every match, Twitter has been an incredibly important part of how the cricket storyline gets out there to fans not just in India but all over the world," a Twitter executive said.

"Through our new cricket experiment offering an immersive experience, we want to make it easier for India’s cricket fans to find relevant and engaging content as well as encourage conversations and find latest updates including the score all in one place."

Further, fans will also be able to follow dedicated Twitter Lists of their favourite teams and players. Lists let people follow several accounts that tweet on a particular subject as a separate timeline.

Additionally, fans may receive push notifications around key moments during a match to help them stay looped into every talk-worthy moment from the game.

Twitter also said that users can now post on the platform in 11 Indic languages and that 50% of all tweets from the country are in local languages.

A Twitter official was quoted in BusinessLine as saying: "India continues to be one of our priority markets at Twitter, and we’re deeply committed to serving the public conversation here. To cater to the diversities in India, we’ve been making updates at the product level. We’ve learnt that people are increasingly becoming inclined to following and engaging in conversations in their native language or language of choice, so we’ve been building our language capabilities to cater to this preference.”

